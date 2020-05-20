Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal Reserve warns ‘substantial likelihood’ new waves of coronavirus could lead to ‘protracted’ recession

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Wedneseay, Politico reported that the Federal Reserve is warning there is a “substantial likelihood” that new outbreaks of coronavirus could trigger additional drops in economic activity, leading to a “protracted” economic downturn. The warning comes from the minutes of a policy meeting the central bank held in April.

“The document underscores that Fed officials are highly unsure about how the U.S. economy will fare, citing an ‘extraordinary amount of uncertainty and considerable risks’ over the next year or two,” reported Victoria Guida. “They pointed to ‘several alternative scenarios … that all seemed about equally likely.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there are additional outbreaks, that ‘could lead to a protracted period of severely reduced economic activity,’ according to the minutes,” wrote Guida. “‘On the other hand, economic activity could recover more quickly if the pandemic subsided enough for households and businesses to become sufficiently confident to relax or modify social-distancing behaviors over the next several months,’ the document adds.”

“Central bank policymakers also fretted about the possibility that long periods of economic pain could put a strain on the financial system, which has so far fared reasonably well, though with extensive assistance from the Fed,” continued the report.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Federal Reserve warns ‘substantial likelihood’ new waves of coronavirus could lead to ‘protracted’ recession

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wedneseay, Politico reported that the Federal Reserve is warning there is a "substantial likelihood" that new outbreaks of coronavirus could trigger additional drops in economic activity, leading to a "protracted" economic downturn. The warning comes from the minutes of a policy meeting the central bank held in April.

"The document underscores that Fed officials are highly unsure about how the U.S. economy will fare, citing an 'extraordinary amount of uncertainty and considerable risks' over the next year or two," reported Victoria Guida. "They pointed to 'several alternative scenarios … that all seemed about equally likely.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michigan protesters launch ‘Operation Haircut’ over lockdown

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Lansing (United States) (AFP) - After mass rallies featuring armed protesters, those angry over the restrictive anti-virus lockdown in the US state of Michigan launched "Operation Haircut" Wednesday, with barbers using their scissors and clippers outside the state capitol.Several hundred demonstrators -- some not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing -- lined up in Lansing under sunny skies for a free trim from hairstylists. Chairs were disinfected after each haircut.It was the fourth major protest against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home orders in a litt... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Experts across the country are worried about absentee voting preparations — here’s why

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

More than 30 statewide elections will be held in the 91 days from May 19 to August 18, previewing how unfamiliar or difficult absentee voting may be across America this fall.

The next big test is June 2, when eight states and the District of Columbia hold their presidential primaries. Despite President Trump’s claims that absentee voting cannot be trusted, red-run states (Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota) holding primaries that day have more experience with voting by mail and voters dropping off ballots at polling places than blue states and territories (Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and D.C.). Only one state in this group, purple Montana, has held an election where most people voted absentee.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image