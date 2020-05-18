First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador Amazon tribe
Quito (AFP) – The first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in one of Ecuador’s indigenous Amazon tribes, the health ministry said Sunday.Waorani organizations — speaking through the GO Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador (DDHH) — warned COVID-19’s spread could be “catastrophic and highly lethal” for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases.The first case reported in the Waorani tribe is a “pregnant woman, 17 years old, who began to show symptoms on May 4,” the ministry said in a statement.She was taken to a hospital in the capital Quito and placed in isolation, the stat…
Latest Headlines
New York’s Gov. Cuomo takes virus test on live TV
New York (AFP) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday took a coronavirus test during his televised briefing and urged any fellow New Yorkers with symptoms or having been exposed to the virus to follow his example."You don't have to be New York tough to take that test," he said during the live broadcast of his popular daily briefing.Cuomo's sometimes folksy and often informative briefings have been followed by thousands of viewers since New York emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the US, with more than 350,000 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths."You have to be smart, united, discipli... (more…)
Latest Headlines
CDC ‘let the country down’ on coronavirus testing: White House
Washington (AFP) - The White House rebuked the top US health agency on Sunday, saying "it let the country down" on providing testing crucial to the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been under intense scrutiny since producing a faulty test for COVID-19 that caused weeks of delays in the US response.Critics have pointed out that it could simply have accepted kits made by the World Health Organization, which has been producing them since late January, instead of insisting on developing its own test."Early on in this crisis, the CDC, which ... (more…)
Breaking Banner
John Oliver: ‘The only way Richard Burr’s stock deal would be shadier is if he bought shares of actual coronavirus’
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) is under investigation for allegedly making stock trades using inside information about the coronavirus and the stock market. While Burr was being briefed on the impact the virus was having on the country and the projections, he dumped millions of dollars in stocks and then allegedly flagged it for his family.
This week he was raided by the FBI and his phone was seized. The evidence "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver found about the situation is so far "pretty damning."