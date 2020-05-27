Quantcast
First proxy vote cast in Congress: Rep says ‘remember that your next bar trivia night’

Published

43 mins ago

on

For the first time in the history of America, a proxy vote was cast in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“At 4:35 p.m. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) cast 1st every proxy vote. After voting electronically himself, Boyle then stepped to podium and announced he would vote yes for Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA),” Washington Post congressional correspondent Paul Kane reports.

The House allowed proxy voting as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Soon after other Democrats went to the podium to begin casing proxy votes on behalf of fellow Democrats. The roll call came on a resolution denouncing China’s treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority in its northwest Xinjiang region,” Kane explained.

The bill passed 413 to 1.

Rep. Boyle acknowledged his role in history on social media.

“So remember that your next bar trivia night!” Boyle tweeted.

