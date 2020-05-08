FLASHBACK: Watch Samantha Bee on Stephen Miller’s wife — the Pence staffer who tested positive for COVID-19
Thanks to her recent coronavirus diagnosis, the wife of immigration hawk and Trump adviser Stephen Miller is getting some unusual attention.
No one really knew Katie Miller, who is also Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson, before the recent news. But back in 2019, Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee gave a rundown when news of their engagement was first announced.
Watch:
Only ‘the Mar-a-Lago crowd’ has ‘a fair shot at success’ in Trump’s America: Biden
On Friday, in a video posted to social media, former Vice President Joe Biden called out the "corruption" of President Donald Trump's economic agenda.
In Trump's America, Biden said, only the "Mar-a-Lago crowd" is assured a "fair shot at success" — and he suggested under his presidency, that opportunity would be available to all Americans.
Watch below:
Corruption is a feature of Donald Trump's economic agenda—not a bug. He will pick his wealthy friends and corporate cronies over working families every time.
I say it’s time we pick a different way—one where everyone gets a fair shot at success, not just the Mar-a-Lago crowd. pic.twitter.com/9MbZpSblC5
CNN
Government’s ‘random’ move to nationalize coronavirus drug remdesivir could ‘choke off’ supplies: CNN
On CNN Friday, Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, the chief clinical officer for the Providence Health System, raised alarms about the federal government's policy on remdesivir, currently the only drug that has been shown in well-designed clinical trials to give relief in serious COVID-19 cases.
"You have raised concerns about the Trump administration's distribution of this drug remdesivir," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is the federal government giving health care providers adequate information about how potentially, potentially lifesaving treatment is being allocated?"
"Well, Wolf, you actually bring up a really important point," said Compton-Phillips. "Our organization has treated several hundred patients now with remdesivir as part of clinical trials. We actually have an article as we speak in The New England Journal of Medicine that we really do think remdesivir is, at the moment, one of our best hope medications for really changing the outcomes of patients with COVID."
Congress to ‘name and shame’ big companies that took stimulus funds meant for small-businesses: report
On Friday, Politico reported that the new House committee tasked with investigating coronavirus issues intends to "name and shame" major corporations that took loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus program intended for small businesses.
"The 12-member committee, which Republicans reluctantly joined Thursday after musing about a boycott, has identified five large public companies that nevertheless applied for and accepted small-business loans meant to aid those struggling to survive amid the pandemic," reported Kyle Cheney. "And the lawmakers are asking them to return the funds by next week or face a long list of document demands."