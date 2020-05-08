FLASHBACK: Watch Samantha Bee on Stephen Miller’s wife — the Pence staffer who tested positive for COVID-19

On CNN Friday, Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, the chief clinical officer for the Providence Health System, raised alarms about the federal government's policy on remdesivir, currently the only drug that has been shown in well-designed clinical trials to give relief in serious COVID-19 cases.

"You have raised concerns about the Trump administration's distribution of this drug remdesivir," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is the federal government giving health care providers adequate information about how potentially, potentially lifesaving treatment is being allocated?"

"Well, Wolf, you actually bring up a really important point," said Compton-Phillips. "Our organization has treated several hundred patients now with remdesivir as part of clinical trials. We actually have an article as we speak in The New England Journal of Medicine that we really do think remdesivir is, at the moment, one of our best hope medications for really changing the outcomes of patients with COVID."