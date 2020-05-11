Florida citizens started practicing social distancing weeks before Ron DeSantis issued official orders
Despite the fact that Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued stay-at-home orders much later than other states, the state has kept the coronavirus relatively in check. According to data from the Tampa Bay Times, the reason could be that Florida citizens took it upon themselves to stop going out despite the fact that they hadn’t been officially ordered to.
“…the Times analyzed cell phone tracking data collected by three companies that paints a vivid picture of how Floridians reacted during the outbreak’s early days. Fifteen experts reviewed the work and shared their observations. The analysis indicates that while Florida’s politicians debated beach closings and stay-at-home orders, residents took matters into their own hands,” the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As each county shut down, the social activity of citizens had already greatly decreased.
Breaking Banner
Elon Musk announces he will defy stay-at-home order — and dares California to arrest him
On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would be reopening his Tesla plant "against Alameda County rules."
He added that he will join his employees on the production line and demanded that if the state of California makes arrests, it should only be of him.
Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
Airport screening ineffective against COVID-19: US health agency
Airport passenger screening for coronavirus during the early stages of the pandemic was futile because people can transmit the virus without showing symptoms, the United States' top health agency said Monday.
The analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was published days after a news report that the White House is pushing to return to the strategy as it seeks to re-open the hard-hit airline industry.
Internal emails obtained by USA TODAY on Saturday showed CDC officials urging President Donald Trump's administration to reconsider the plan for fever checks as a means to restore confidence.