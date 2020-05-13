Florida governor says all teams welcome
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said any professional sports team would be welcome in the state as major leagues attempt to plot a course back to competition following the coronavirus shutdown.
The NBA, Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and the NHL are all grappling with the question of how and when to resume, or start, their respective seasons, which have been on hiatus since March.
Florida has emerged as a possible location to host several teams at once, with one of the latest proposals for the MLS to stage a 26-team tournament in Orlando.
DeSantis told a news conference on Wednesday that any team, particularly those unable to play because of local restrictions, would be greeted with open arms in Florida.
“All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” DeSantis said.
“What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.”
Most proposals under consideration involve teams playing in front of empty stadiums in large locked-down quarantined zones.
DeSantis is adamant that sports can return safely in his state.
“Our people are starved to have some of this back in our lives,” DeSantis said. “I think we can certainly do it in a way that’s safe.”
His comments followed similar remarks by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday.
“We have had discussions with leaders with some of these leagues, and they all know they are welcome to operate, play and perform in the state of Arizona,” Ducey told a press conference.
Coronavirus test touted by Trump produces many false negatives: study
A rapid coronavirus test touted by President Donald Trump and used to test White House officials produces false negatives in almost half of all cases, according to new study by researchers at NYU Langone Health.
The test by Abbott Laboratories, which returns positive results in five minutes and negative in 13 minutes, was compared with machines that have a turnaround time of 45 minutes.
The researchers found that the Abbott test produced false negatives about a third of the time when virus sample taken using a nasal swab was transported in liquid solution, and 48 percent of the time when the swab was dry, which is the method recommended by the company.
Brian Kemp offers healthcare workers protection from lawsuits — except those who work in abortion care facilities
Using his emergency powers this Tuesday, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order limiting the state's hospitals and medical workers' legal liability during the coronavirus pandemic. But as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, he added a special provision that excludes abortion care workers from those protections.
"The order signed Tuesday renews authority first granted in April that designates hospitals and frontline medical staffers as 'auxiliary emergency management workers' and provides them additional legal protection from personal injury lawsuits during the pandemic," AJC reports. "For the first time, however, the Republican also specifically exempts from protection the medical employees who perform abortions. His office said in a statement the decision will not affect facilities that doctors use to perform abortions."