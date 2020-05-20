Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida knew a COVID-19 pandemic was likely — but state leaders didn’t warn the public

Published

1 min ago

on

MIAMI — Three months ago, Floridians were celebrating Valentine’s Day unaware that the novel coronavirus posed any real threat to their lives, or that it was likely already spreading through the state. No one had told them to be worried.While the public was kept in the dark, top Florida health officials were scrambling to come up with a plan for a crisis they knew was upon them, according to internal Florida Department of Health data and communications obtained by the Miami Herald.The records show that on Feb. 13 DOH assembled an emergency response team. The team’s mission: “Contain the spread…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Federal appeals court temporarily blocks voting-by-mail expansion in Texas

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

A panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals put on hold yesterday's ruling by a U.S. district judge that would allow all Texas voters to request mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal appeals court has temporarily put on hold a lower court’s sweeping ruling that would have allowed all Texas voters to qualify to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Siding with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday blocked a preliminary injunction issued just a day before by U.S. District Judge Fred Biery. The panel granted what's known as an administrative stay, which stops Biery's ruling from taking effect while the court considers if it will issue an injunction nullifying it during the entire appeals process.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Police officer: It’s ‘unfortunate’ not all Black people were killed by coronavirus

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Olympian reported that a police officer in Kaplan, Louisiana was terminated after a racist social media comment.

During a live stream of a COVID-19 press conference by Gov. John Bel Edwards, another commenter wrote, "virus that was created to kill all the BLACKS is death." In response, Ofc. Steven Aucoin wrote "Well it didn't work ... how unfortunate."

"The Kaplan Police Department confirmed officer Steven Aucoin’s firing in a Facebook post on May 15, saying it was 'aware of the situation' and dismissed Aucoin after an investigation into comments the officer made online just hours earlier," reported Tanasia Kenney. The department issued a statement saying, "Chief [Joshua] Hardy and the Kaplan Police Department would like to apologize for this matter."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked after saying he’ll stop taking hydroxychloroquine in two days

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would finish his hydroxycholoroquine regimen in two days — bringing an end to a prophylactic treatment that is not backed by medical evidence.

Commenters on social media mocked the president at the news.

He also said he took "an original dose" of azithromycin as a preventative. But "you don't have to take it simultaneously". Because, apparently one dose of antibiotics is how it works nowadays.

— Bill McCarty (@billyboy14) May 20, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image