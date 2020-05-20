Florida knew a COVID-19 pandemic was likely — but state leaders didn’t warn the public
MIAMI — Three months ago, Floridians were celebrating Valentine’s Day unaware that the novel coronavirus posed any real threat to their lives, or that it was likely already spreading through the state. No one had told them to be worried.While the public was kept in the dark, top Florida health officials were scrambling to come up with a plan for a crisis they knew was upon them, according to internal Florida Department of Health data and communications obtained by the Miami Herald.The records show that on Feb. 13 DOH assembled an emergency response team. The team’s mission: “Contain the spread…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: