Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida man regrets doubting COVID-19 as ‘hysteria’ after infection lands him in intensive care

Published

4 mins ago

on

A Florida resident who at one time blew off the novel coronavirus as “hysteria” now says he regrets not taking it seriously.

In an interview with local news station WPTV, ride share driver Brian Hitchens said that he initially downplayed the threat of the virus when it first hit, and he avoided wearing a mask in public even though his job involved driving around multiple strangers every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought it was maybe the government trying something, and it was kind of like they threw it out there to kinda distract us,” he says. “I’d get up in the morning and pray and trust in God for his protection, and I’d just leave it at that. There were all these masks and gloves. I thought it looks like a hysteria.”

His feelings about the virus changed, however, when both he and his wife contracted it and were treated in an intensive care unit. While Hitchens has started recovering, he says that his wife is still on a ventilator at the ICU.

In a Facebook post written this week, Hitchens admitted that he got COVID-19 wrong and encouraged everyone to listen to public health experts.

“This thing is nothing to be messed with please listen to the authorities and heed the advice of the experts,” he wrote. “Looking back I should have wore a mask in the beginning but I didn’t and perhaps I’m paying the price for it now but I know that if it was me that gave it to my wife I know that she forgives me and I know that God forgives me.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida man regrets doubting COVID-19 as ‘hysteria’ after infection lands him in intensive care

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

A Florida resident who at one time blew off the novel coronavirus as "hysteria" now says he regrets not taking it seriously.

In an interview with local news station WPTV, ride share driver Brian Hitchens said that he initially downplayed the threat of the virus when it first hit, and he avoided wearing a mask in public even though his job involved driving around multiple strangers every day.

"I thought it was maybe the government trying something, and it was kind of like they threw it out there to kinda distract us," he says. "I'd get up in the morning and pray and trust in God for his protection, and I’d just leave it at that. There were all these masks and gloves. I thought it looks like a hysteria."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is a ‘wartime president’ all right — and he thinks the coronavirus culture war will save him

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

A few weeks ago, in one of his many branding brainstorms during this COVID-19 crisis, President Trump started calling himself a "wartime" president who was valiantly leading the country in the battle against "the invisible enemy." This was rolled out like a campaign slogan, indicating that it was part of a planned strategy to put Trump at the center of the response to the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas has highest one-day death toll — while gyms set to open as Gov. Abbott says COVID-19 ‘leveling off’

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Texas health officials on Thursday reported both the state's highest one-day coronavirus death toll, and the state's highest number of new COVID-19 cases. Those devastating results come two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state to re-open on May 1.

Despite a steady upward trajectory Gov. Abbott says the rate of COVID-19 cases is "leveling off" and hinted other business might be allowed to re-open soon. He is allowing gyms to re-open Monday.

"The new cases Thursday marked the seventh day in a row that Texas saw more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, bringing the total number of known cases to 43,851," the Statesman reports. The governor has increased testing, which accounts for some of the increase in new cases – but not the increase in deaths.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image