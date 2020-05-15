Flynn prosecutors revolted because DOJ wouldn’t agree to tell the judge their work was ethical: report
On Friday, CNN reported the reason why the motion from the Justice Department to dismiss the charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not bear the signatures of all the federal prosecutors who worked on the case.
Specifically, according to justice correspondent Evan Perez, the two prosecutors who did not sign had first wanted the motion to include an acknowlegement that their work on the case was ethical, and that there was no prosecutorial misconduct on their part.
The DOJ did not allow such language into the motion filed with District Judge Emmet Sullivan, presumably because it would undermine the entire basis for their claim that the charges against Flynn should be dismissed.
Watch below:
CNN
Flynn prosecutors revolted because DOJ wouldn’t agree to tell the judge their work was ethical: report
On Friday, CNN reported the reason why the motion from the Justice Department to dismiss the charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not bear the signatures of all the federal prosecutors who worked on the case.
Specifically, according to justice correspondent Evan Perez, the two prosecutors who did not sign had first wanted the motion to include an acknowlegement that their work on the case was ethical, and that there was no prosecutorial misconduct on their part.
The DOJ did not allow such language into the motion filed with District Judge Emmet Sullivan, presumably because it would undermine the entire basis for their claim that the charges against Flynn should be dismissed.
CNN
History professor walks through the dire consequences if Trump privatizes the Postal Service
On CNN Friday, history professor Phil Rubio explained the devastating impact of a potential elimination or privatization of the United States Postal Service, which is in critical need of federal relief but facing sharp opposition from President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.
"So, just for viewers at home, why does it matter if it gets privatized?" asked anchor Jake Tapper. "What's the worst thing that happens if the U.S. Postal Service goes away and people use UPS, FedEx, et cetera? Why does it matter?"
"Well, everybody uses UPS, FedEx, and the Postal Service at some point," said Rubio. "What we have to remember is that FedEx and UPS only deliver to a fraction of what the U.S. Postal Service delivers. The Postal Service is universal, it goes to all 160 million homes and businesses, including the last-mile delivery, so your UPS package probably has a USPS sticker on it as well."
2020 Election
‘We’re not taking this seriously enough anymore’: CNN’s Gupta blasts rush to re-open country as COVID-19 still rages
CNN commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Friday morning that he is becoming increasingly nervous about the rush to re-open the country and return to normalcy at a time when the coronavirus is still running rampant across the country.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota gave an impassioned plea for more testing for the coronavirus before possibly causing another surge in infections.
Responding to the president's comments that COVID-19 tests are "overrated" Gupta appeared exasperated with the president's message.
"What have we seen work in the past in the history of the world and around right now?" Gupta asked. "It's all predicated on testing and I know you sound like a broken record after a while saying that."