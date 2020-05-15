Flynn prosecutors revolted because DOJ wouldn’t agree to tell the judge their work was ethical: report

On Friday, CNN reported the reason why the motion from the Justice Department to dismiss the charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not bear the signatures of all the federal prosecutors who worked on the case.

Specifically, according to justice correspondent Evan Perez, the two prosecutors who did not sign had first wanted the motion to include an acknowlegement that their work on the case was ethical, and that there was no prosecutorial misconduct on their part.

The DOJ did not allow such language into the motion filed with District Judge Emmet Sullivan, presumably because it would undermine the entire basis for their claim that the charges against Flynn should be dismissed.

Watch below: