Former GOP lawmaker labels Trump the ‘biggest crybaby in the history’ after he whines Fox News isn’t helping his re-election

In a series of tweets this Thursday, President Trump had some disparaging words for his preferred cable news station, saying that Fox News isn’t doing much for Republicans these days.

“Many will disagree, but [Fox News] is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” Trump wrote.

“Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real ‘garbage’ littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others,” he continued. “They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

The tweet caught the attention of former Republican congressman Joe Walsh, who said the tweet was just another example of Trump being a “crybaby.”

“The biggest crybaby in the history of this planet whines that @FoxNews isn’t helping him get re-elected. What say you

@BretBaier? Is that your job? To help get Trump re-elected? What say you @FoxNewsSunday? Chris Wallace? What say you @DanaPerino? @brithume?”

