Former GOP Texas Lt. governor suffers broken ribs after being assaulted by his girlfriend: police
According to local news reporter Greg Groogan, former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was assaulted by his girlfriend.
“Breaking: Law enforcement source says former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was allegedly assaulted by his 40-year-old girlfriend,” the Fox 21 reporter wrote in a tweet. “Dewhurst, 74, reportedly suffered broken ribs. Leslie Ann Caron is facing criminal charges in Harris County.”
— Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) May 20, 2020
This is still a developing story.
