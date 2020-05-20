Former GOP Texas Lt. governor suffers broken ribs after being assaulted by his girlfriend: police

According to local news reporter Greg Groogan, former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was assaulted by his girlfriend.

“Breaking: Law enforcement source says former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was allegedly assaulted by his 40-year-old girlfriend,” the Fox 21 reporter wrote in a tweet. “Dewhurst, 74, reportedly suffered broken ribs. Leslie Ann Caron is facing criminal charges in Harris County.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking: Law enforcement source says former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was allegedly assaulted by his 40-year-old girlfriend. Dewhurst, 74, reportedly suffered broken ribs. Leslie Ann Caron is facing criminal charges in Harris County. #Fox26 — Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) May 20, 2020

This is still a developing story.