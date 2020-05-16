Quantcast
Former Maine Governor LePage ridiculed for anti-lockdown stunt: ‘The perfect metaphor for Republican leadership’

21 mins ago

Maine’s former Republican governor attended an anti-lockdown protest in Augusta on Saturday — but refused to get out of his car.

“Former governor Paul LePage briefly returned to Blaine House on Saturday for a protest of the business restrictions that its current occupant, Gov. Janet Mills, has put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” the Bangor Daily News reports. “LePage did not even appear to leave the vehicle — with its Florida plates — that he drove to the rally.”

“Instead, in what may have been a way to avoid violating Maine’s requirement that out-of-state visitors remain in quarantine for two weeks after arriving here, he parked the Lexus sedan in a small lot next to the Blaine House and used his cell phone to address a gathering of protesters about 40 feet away,” the newspaper explained. “Then, he pulled out of the lot and appeared to drive off down Chamberlain Street.”

Charles Eichacker, a reporter for the newspaper, posted a photo of the scene on Twitter, where LePage was thoroughly ridiculed.

