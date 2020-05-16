Former Maine Governor LePage ridiculed for anti-lockdown stunt: ‘The perfect metaphor for Republican leadership’

Maine’s former Republican governor attended an anti-lockdown protest in Augusta on Saturday — but refused to get out of his car.

“Former governor Paul LePage briefly returned to Blaine House on Saturday for a protest of the business restrictions that its current occupant, Gov. Janet Mills, has put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” the Bangor Daily News reports. “LePage did not even appear to leave the vehicle — with its Florida plates — that he drove to the rally.”

“Instead, in what may have been a way to avoid violating Maine’s requirement that out-of-state visitors remain in quarantine for two weeks after arriving here, he parked the Lexus sedan in a small lot next to the Blaine House and used his cell phone to address a gathering of protesters about 40 feet away,” the newspaper explained. “Then, he pulled out of the lot and appeared to drive off down Chamberlain Street.”

Charles Eichacker, a reporter for the newspaper, posted a photo of the scene on Twitter, where LePage was thoroughly ridiculed.

OMG, the perfect metaphor for Republican “leadership” – talk to the Pro-Virus protesters you stoked up FROM INSIDE YOUR OUT OF STATE LEXUS, then drive away. #suckerrally #darwin https://t.co/hyxBt4quQD — Tom Janenda (@TomJanenda) May 16, 2020

Oh look, Florida Man in a luxury car has opinions. Wonder what he thinks of the former Governor who gutted Maine’s public health infrastructure. #mepolitics https://t.co/EfX1pSwAqi — Marc Malon (@marcmalon2) May 16, 2020

Seems to me that if he was going to talk to folks on the phone he could have saved himself a ton of time and just stayed in Florida. Most Mainers would prefer he stay away. #mepolitics https://t.co/jhDYKHX2YW — Rep. Drew Gattine (@dgattine) May 16, 2020

LePage: Hey, you folks hang out and potentially exposure yourself to COVID carriers. I'll stay in my luxury car and phone out.#mepolitics https://t.co/4zgmySxz3u — Amy Fried (@ASFried) May 16, 2020

LePage is still the LePageiest. https://t.co/LBzWavf7S7 — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) May 16, 2020

Are those red leather seats? Yes, that’s my takeaway from this tweet. https://t.co/eteFPFf6Jf — MIKE THANKYOUHEALTHCAREWORKERS REDDING (@ReddingWriting) May 16, 2020

Florida CEO yells at Maine workers to go back to work from safety of his Lexus. https://t.co/pjsGGyKA0t — AlecMaybarduk (@AlecMaybarduk) May 16, 2020