Fox contributor snaps at ex-CIA analyst for claiming Bill Barr ‘sees his job as defending the president’
Fox News’ Lara Logan on Friday got into a testy exchange with former CIA analyst Marie Harf after she shredded Attorney General Bill Barr for acting as President Donald Trump’s personal fixer.
“Bill Barr has made it clear that he sees his job as one of defending the president,” Harf said during a discussion about the DOJ’s decision to drop the Mike Flynn prosecution. “Donald Trump had made clear that he wants to do everything in his power to discredit the Russia investigation, even though it showed at least quite a bit of conversation between Russian officials and Trump campaign officials.”
Harf then accused Barr of making it perfectly okay to lie to the FBI.
“Nothing could be further from the truth!” Logan snapped at her. “I’m not sure there’s a word that came out of your mouth that’s actually true… Bill Barr has never said that his mission is about defending President Trump. He said it in the CBS interview and he said it from beginning, that his duty is to protect the rule of law in this country.”
After liberal Fox pundit Marie Harf says “Bill Barr has made it clear that he sees his job as one of defending the president,” Lara Logan snaps back that “I’m not sure there’s a word that came out of your mouth that’s actually true.” pic.twitter.com/jCZ8yOcQfq
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 8, 2020
