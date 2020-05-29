Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News analyst breaks down while discussing the death of George Floyd: ‘The reality is that has gone on for decades’

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking on Fox News this Friday, political analyst Gianno Caldwell became emotional while discussing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the ensuing unrest.

“For many African Americans, the pressure cooker hasn’t just spilled over, it’s — the top has shattered in a thousand pieces,” Caldwell said. “For a lot of African Americans in this country, they feel that being black is a curse. It’s a curse because before you know my name, before you know the content of my character, before you know my moral compass, I’m already considered a threat to you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This reality that has gone on for decades must, must come to an end,” he continued. “It reminds me of when the 13th Amendment was ratified and slavery was abolished — and a lot of the confederate soldiers became police officers and judges, thereby disenfranchising African Americans from true justice. This is another situation which reminds a lot of us of that same trauma back then.”

Caldwell then recounted conversations he’s had with his grandfather who grew up in Arkansas and had “many altercations with the Klan there.”

“That same trauma that he experienced many years ago flows through … my blood as well, and I think it’s important for so many of the good people who are watching right now to know that it’s not enough for you just to be a good person,” Caldwell said. “You have to use your platform. You have to speak out against these injustices. None of us can be quiet while this is going on. If we don’t unite today, we’re not going to have a country to unite in. We have to bring justice to this situation, and it must be swift.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump biographer laughs off president’s Twitter threats: ‘Addicts don’t break their habits so easily’

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's biographers dismissed the president's threats against the social platform he loves.

The president signed an executive order Thursday weakening liability protections for Twitter and other social media platforms, and even threatened to shut down the microblogging site -- but Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien doesn't take those threats seriously.

"Trump won’t undermine Twitter because he’s addicted to it," O'Brien wrote. "He revels in mainlining his thoughts into the American conversation and absorbing all the responses back into his own bloodstream. Twitter is Trump’s drug of choice, and addicts don’t break their habits so easily."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama calls for racial justice in wake of George Floyd’s death — as Trump doubles down on shooting looters

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama on Friday issued a call to address racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death -- just hours after President Donald Trump doubled down on his call to shoot looters in Minneapolis.

In a formal statement, Obama discussed the grief being felt within the black community over Floyd's death, which came after a white police officer kept a knee on the back of his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded that he was having trouble breathing.

He then said that Floyd's death was just part of the struggles faced by black Americans every day.

"We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' -- whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park," he said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump is the ultimate ‘Karen’

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Whether the “Karen” meme that has taken off among some Millennials and members of Generation Z is sexist and ageist or whether it’s a legitimate critique of white privilege and class privilege — there has been a lot of debate on the left — journalist David A. Graham uses a humorous “Karen” analogy in a May 28 article for The Atlantic, asserting that there is no bigger “Karen” in the United States than President Donald Trump.

According to the meme, a “Karen” is a privileged, demanding white soccer mom who goes out of her way to make life unnecessarily difficult for low-paid workers in the service sector. Graham puts it this way: “A Karen, if you’ve somehow missed the memo, is the type of person who demands to see the manager or calls the cops — like the dog owner who summoned the NYPD to Central Park after an African-American man asked her to leash her dog.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image