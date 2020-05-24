Fox News catches Trump lying about mail-in ballots: ‘There’s not evidence of significant fraud’
A Fox News segment on Sunday refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that mail-in voting is a “scam” that gives an advantage to Democrats.
“The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots,” Trump wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and ‘force’ people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!”
“The press says there’s not evidence of significant fraud in voting by mail,” Fox News host Howard Kurtz pointed out in a segment moments later. “And it may not be true that it helps Democrats over Republicans.”
Republican polling expert Kristen Soltis Anderson argued that Trump’s assumptions about mail-in voting are wrong.
“There’s actually evidence that it doesn’t help one party or the other more,” Anderson explained, noting that more Republicans cast more mail-in ballots than Democrats in one recent California election.
She went on to say that Republicans — not Democrats — were guilty of mail-in ballot fraud in a recent North Carolina case.
“It happens but it’s very infrequent and it’s not something confined to Democrats,” Anderson said. “The most prominent case was a Republican doing it. So I think Republicans should not push back on this in the way that they are.”
COVID-19
National security adviser: Trump works ’18 hours a day’ while taking hydroxychloroquine
White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien claimed this week that President Donald Trump works up to 18 hours a day while taking hydroxychloroquine.
During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan asked O'Brien if Trump had created a national security risk by taking the unproven drug despite having a heart condition.
"Is there a national security risk for the commander-in-chief to be taking a medication that the FDA warns the public that there is risk of having heart problem?" Brennan asked.
O'Brien insisted that Trump is taking the drug "in close consultation with his physician."
COVID-19
Chris Wallace grills Dr. Birx as deaths blow past her rosy projections: ‘Did we reopen too soon?’
White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx defended her claim that there would be fewer than 60,000 deaths from the virus as new projections warn that the death toll could reach 150,000 people.
In an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled Birx about the discrepancy.
"A month ago, both you and President Trump were talking about 60,000 COVID-19 deaths," Fox News host Chris Wallace noted. "Early this week, we're going to reach 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus and those models you're citing now talk about close to 150,000 deaths by August."
2020 Election
Reclaiming ‘freedom’ in the age of coronavirus: Don’t allow Trump and the right to claim it
There is a primordial American tradition going back to the Founders of being freedom-obsessed, even though we are a country founded on slavery and genocide, being freedom-obsessed to the point that we're always so afraid of the government coming for us that we're blind to other types of threats, whether it's a virus, whether it's bank malfeasance, climate change, what have you.