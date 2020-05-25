Fox News commentator slammed for mocking Joe Biden’s decision to wear a mask

On Monday, during his observance of Memorial Day, former Vice President Joe Biden donned a face mask in accordance with CDC guidelines — a contrast with President Donald Trump, who has frequently refused to wear a mask even in some places that require them.

But Fox News senior analyst Brit Hume went out of his way to mock how Biden looked wearing it.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Before long, Trump himself retweeted the remark — and commenters on social media were quick to respond.

I don't see a problem so, please, spell it out if you're trying to make a point. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 25, 2020

Looks to me like the next Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/7lSX2O5JsI — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) May 25, 2020

Do you mock people who wear life vests and seatbelts too? — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 25, 2020

He looks like someone who doesn’t want to catch or spread the lethal disease that is still classified as a pandemic and for which there is no cure. Machismo, sadly, does not ward it off. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 25, 2020

Is this not an attractive enough look for you Brit? Would a ventilator be better? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 25, 2020

It’s not about looking good, it’s about setting a good example which used to be something presidents did — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 25, 2020

Biden is a badass. the president is a hopped-up-on-drugs bloated creampuff with dainty baby hands dangling from his withered t-rex arms, teetering on 3" lifts in his shoes and a girdle that makes him pitch forward like he's about to face-plant. but whatever you say, Brit — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 25, 2020

Yeah I don’t get it on top of the substantive part – that a leader should demonstrate behavior that will save lives and enable the economy to recover more quickly, he also looks kinda solid it seems to me. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 25, 2020

Trump saying wearing a mask makes him look weak. Let me remind everyone what he looks like without one. pic.twitter.com/KyupDoJ8yR — Christoper Michael (@Chris39962442) May 25, 2020

Biden looks 100 times less ridiculous than this pic.twitter.com/sCanfTDr5U — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) May 25, 2020