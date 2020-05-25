Quantcast
Fox News commentator slammed for mocking Joe Biden's decision to wear a mask

May 25, 2020

On Monday, during his observance of Memorial Day, former Vice President Joe Biden donned a face mask in accordance with CDC guidelines — a contrast with President Donald Trump, who has frequently refused to wear a mask even in some places that require them.

But Fox News senior analyst Brit Hume went out of his way to mock how Biden looked wearing it.

Before long, Trump himself retweeted the remark — and commenters on social media were quick to respond.

Fox News commentator slammed for mocking Joe Biden's decision to wear a mask

May 25, 2020

9 mins ago

May 25, 2020

On Monday, during his observance of Memorial Day, former Vice President Joe Biden donned a face mask in accordance with CDC guidelines — a contrast with President Donald Trump, who has frequently refused to wear a mask even in some places that require them.

But Fox News senior analyst Brit Hume went out of his way to mock how Biden looked wearing it.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE

— Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

