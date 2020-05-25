Fox News doctor slams Trump’s ‘not smart’ plan to pack RNC convention like a ‘herd of cows’
Dr. Nicole Saphier warned on Monday that President Donald Trump’s desire to “fully occupy” the Republican National Convention is “definitely not” a good idea during a pandemic.
Saphier told a Fox News panel that Trump’s threat to move the convention out of North Carolina was not the best way to deal with a public health crisis.
“I’ll tell you, yesterday North Carolina reported their highest single day increase to date,” Saphier explained. “If they’re following that White House blueprint that was put forth by the experts then they’re not ready to say that they’re going to be able to accommodate 50,000 people in indoor settings come end of August.”
“We can’t just go back to the business of usual, we’re going to pack everyone in like a herd of cows,” the Fox News contributor added, “and then potentially be transmitting this because then you have schools starting.”
Saphier pointed out that an outbreak of COVID-19 could delay school openings.
“All of the sudden the fall school year is going to be completely disrupted,” she observed. “If our goal is to try and get children back to school, that’s not smart.”
“The bottom line is putting a lot of people in a small area is definitely not good for us right now,” Saphier concluded.
2020 Election
‘This is Trump’s plague’ and the ‘blood’ on his hands will doom his re-election: Charles Blow
In a column for the New York Times, Charles Blow makes the case that Joe Biden would be smart to lay low -- and thus avoid making major gaffes that could hurt his presumptive Democratic presidential nomination -- and let the focus remain on Donald Trump who has cratered his re-election chances with his mishandling of the coronavirus health crisis.
Blow began his column by making a pointed observation by writing, "As the United States’ death toll raced toward 100,000, Donald Trump went golfing."
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘completely blindsided party officials’ by threatening to pull GOP convention out of Charlotte
This Memorial Day, President Trump took aim at North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, saying that Cooper couldn't guarantee that the venue would be filled to capacity.
In a series of tweets, Trump said that although he loves the state of North Carolina so much that he "insisted" on having the convention there.
"Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena," he wrote. "In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space."
COVID-19
Top Egypt medical union warns of health system ‘collapse’?
Egypt's top medical union on Monday warned of a "complete collapse" of the country's health system, accusing the health ministry of negligence in failing to protect healthcare workers from coronavirus.
"The syndicate is warning that the health system could completely collapse, leading to a catastrophe affecting the entire country if the health ministry's negligence and lack of action towards medical staff is not rectified," the Egyptian Medical Syndicate said in a statement.
COVID-19 has killed 19 doctors and infected more than 350, according to the EMS, a body representing thousands of Egyptian doctors.