Fox News host: Trump’s order against social media is based on ‘an outright lie’
On Fox News Thursday, host Neil Cavuto laid into President Donald Trump for his executive order punishing social media companies for perceived “bias” against him.
“The president is saying that some of their liability protections should be waived when they do things that are not fair, in this case, to some things that he has said on Twitter,” said Cavuto. “What was shocking in those comments, he was open to shutting down Twitter — whatever your opinions, on the left or right, a huge social networking site, the largest on the planet — and that since it was fact-checking him, that’s good enough to crack down and maybe look at shutting down Twitter.”
Trump was only being fact-checked, Cavuto noted, “because he was wrong. He was being policed on that because he said that millions of ‘illegals’ were getting ballots, when that simply was not the case. So this isn’t a left/right issue, that was not the case. That was a wrong fact … some have said it was an outright lie.”
“You can check the fact checkers. They should be scrutinized,” said Cavuto. “But when you’re questioned on that, and they don’t pull your tweets down, that’s another matter.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘False and absurd’: Trump ridiculed while getting fact checked on California kids stealing ballots
On Thursday, President Donald Trump offered up a new argument against expanding mail-in voting: that kids will raid mailboxes and steal ballots to illegally vote.
In the Oval Office, President Trump says kids will raid mailboxes in California and hand out the ballots. "You don't think they rip them out of mailboxes?"
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 28, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump warns kids in California are committing voter fraud by ‘raiding mailboxes’ for vote by mail ballots
President Donald Trump went on a long rant Thursday afternoon when a reporter told him he was wrong about mail-in voting. Trump is falsely claiming the State of California is sending out ballots to everyone in the state, including non-citizens.
"Governor Newsom has not sent ballots out to everybody in California," a reporter told Trump, as the President, displeased with being fact-checked, rearranged papers on his desk. "They're only going to registered voters."
Trump repeated has lied about levels of fraud with mail-in voting:
The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!
COVID-19
Ethics complaint filed to force Trump’s COVID-19 Vaccine Czar — a former pharma exec — to submit to ethics rules
A pair of consumer watchdog groups on Thursday filed a formal federal ethics complaint stating that President Donald Trump's so-called "Vaccine Czar"—a former pharmaceutical executive with deep personal investments in the industry—should be forced to submit to the same conflict of interest and financial disclosure rules as other government officials charged with overseeing large sums of taxpayer money, especially as he stands to personally profit from his duties.
"Slaoui's blatant ties to Big Pharma, including the very drug corporations he's funneling money to, should make even the Trump administration blush."—Margarida Jorge, Lower Drug Prices Now