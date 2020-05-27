France revokes decree authorizing use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
The French government on Wednesday revoked a decree authorizing hospitals to prescribe the controversial drug for Covid-19 patients after France’s public health watchdog warned against its use to treat the disease.
The government’s decision comes two days after the World Health Organization (WHO) said safety concerns had prompted it to suspend use of the drug in a global trial.
Last week, a study published in British medical journal The Lancet found patients randomized to get hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had increased mortality rates and higher frequency of irregular heartbeats.
HCQ is normally prescribed to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, but US President Donald Trump and others have touted it as a possible treatment for Covid-19.
The drug has been the subject of much debate in France, where “maverick” Professor Didier Raoult claimed in March to have successfully treated Covid-19 patients using a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.
However, doctors have questioned the value of Professor Raoult’s study, saying it was poorly designed and based on too small a sample to offer hard evidence of benefit.
Last month the European Medicines Agency warned that there was no indication HCQ could treat Covid-19 and said some studies had seen serious and sometimes fatal heart problems in patients.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving anti-lockdown activist ready to start killing: ‘The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’
Couy Griffin, an anti-lockdown activist who is also the head of the "Cowboys for Trump" organization, is publicly calling for Democratic governors to be killed for purportedly committing "treason."
In an interview with The Daily Beast's Will Sommer, Griffin defended telling fellow activists at an anti-lockdown rally that "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat."
"You get to pick your poison: you either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope," he said. "I’ll tell you what, partner, as far as I’m concerned, there’s not an option that’s not on the table."
Breaking Banner
How a Trump order led to a huge coronavirus outbreak among workers
On April 26, a blog post written by John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, caused a flurry of headlines that speculated a meat shortage was on the horizon due to stay-at-home orders across the country to flatten the curve.
COVID-19
Venezuela’s official virus data is ‘absolutely absurd’: HRW and Johns Hopkins
Venezuela's low case count and death toll from the coronavirus are likely false and could in fact be thousands of times higher than official figures, according to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Johns Hopkins University.
President Nicolas Maduro's government has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths out of 1,121 cases in a country of 30 million people, numbers a report from the HRW and Johns Hopkins calls "absurd."
"We believe the data -- the statistics that the Venezuelan government give, Maduro's statistics -- are absolutely absurd and are not credible," HRW director for the Americas Jose Miguel Vivanco said during a videoconference Tuesday while presenting the report.