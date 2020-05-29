‘Freaking outrageous’: Minnesota cops spark fury after arresting CNN journalists on live TV

Minnesota State Police on Friday conducted a mass arrest of CNN journalists who were covering the civil unrest occurring in Minneapolis in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Police claimed that CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew had refused orders to move away from the area, although none of the footage shown on air included Jimenez refusing any orders.

Viewers who watched the arrest live on television were shocked to see police arresting journalists who were covering a major news story in a public space — and many called the cops’ actions a direct attack on press freedom.

Check out some reactions below.

Goodbye America, nice knowing you — Ben Groß (@BenJWGross) May 29, 2020

I can't believe my eyes. To see a news crew arrested, its camera on the move still rolling on national tv. This is my country. — Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) May 29, 2020

Shocking to watch a CNN reporter being arrested live on the air. In the United States. https://t.co/dsNTMPbJU1 — Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) May 29, 2020

Police clearly saw that @OmarJimenez and his team were broadcasting live, reporting on the protests. During the arrest Omar kept asking them where they wanted him to be. They arrested him anyway. I just cannot believe this. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

Reporting while black https://t.co/1a4ENfgN36 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 29, 2020

This is freaking outrageous. He is being a reporter. Calm and cooperative. And they arrest him on Live TV. Meanwhile the person who actually killed someone is still at home. What in Gods name is going on??? https://t.co/Uvp4eNRu8S — Ben Yelin (@byelin) May 29, 2020

The image on the left is a live CNN camera that continues to broadcast even though the CNN crew and correspondent @OmarJimenez have been arrested by law enforcement. An outrageous infringement on press freedom. pic.twitter.com/TD6rJ3lx3f — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 29, 2020

Wait so they arrested CNN’s Omar Jimenez for reporting on the protests, but they still haven’t arrested the cop that murdered a guy? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 29, 2020