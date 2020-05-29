Quantcast
‘Freaking outrageous’: Minnesota cops spark fury after arresting CNN journalists on live TV

1 min ago

Minnesota State Police on Friday conducted a mass arrest of CNN journalists who were covering the civil unrest occurring in Minneapolis in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Police claimed that CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew had refused orders to move away from the area, although none of the footage shown on air included Jimenez refusing any orders.

Viewers who watched the arrest live on television were shocked to see police arresting journalists who were covering a major news story in a public space — and many called the cops’ actions a direct attack on press freedom.

Check out some reactions below.

WATCH: Minnesota cops arrest CNN reporter and entire camera crew on live TV

35 mins ago

May 29, 2020

Police in Minneapolis on Friday arrested CNN's Omar Jimenez and his entire camera crew on live television.

In the middle of a broadcast about the civil unrest in Minneapolis that occurred in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Minnesota State Police surrounded Jimenez and put handcuffs on him.

After Jimenez was taken away, the officers proceeded to arrest every other CNN employee on the scene.

Police did not initially give a reason for arresting Jimenez, although they claimed shortly afterward that he and his crew were taken into custody because they refused to move when instructed. However, no footage shown during the broadcast shows Jimenez refusing an order to move.

George Floyd and ex-officer Derek Chauvin worked security at same nightclub

41 mins ago

May 29, 2020

George Floyd and the police officer who kneeled on his neck until he died both worked security for the same south Minneapolis dance club.

The 46-year-old Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin overlapped shifts at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street up until the end of last year, reported KSTP-TV.

"Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open," said Maya Santamaria, who owned the building for two decades but recently sold the venue. "They were working together at the same time, it's just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside."

Twitter ‘hides’ Donald Trump tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

4 hours ago

May 29, 2020

The social networking site Twitter hid one of President Donald Trump's tweets early Friday morning.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence," Twitter noted.

"However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the president's favorite social networking site added.

In the tweet in question, Trump referred to protesters as thugs and said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Twitter hides one of the two Trump tweets from tonight for “glorifying violence.” pic.twitter.com/ngPtw7g0m3

