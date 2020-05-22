Fresh Hong Kong fears spark sell-off across Asia
Hong Kong (AFP) – Hong Kong led a sell-off across Asian equities Friday after China introduced proposals to enact a national security law for the city, fanning geopolitical tensions and overshadowing optimism about a further easing of virus lockdowns across Europe and the US.After months of concentrating on the economic impact of the coronavirus, traders’ attention flipped back to China-US tensions, already exacerbated by Donald Trump’s constant criticism of Beijing’s handling of the pandemic.On the first day of its rubber-stamp parliament, China submitted proposals to strengthen “enforcement …
Hong Kong (AFP) - Hong Kong led a sell-off across Asian equities Friday after China introduced proposals to enact a national security law for the city, fanning geopolitical tensions and overshadowing optimism about a further easing of virus lockdowns across Europe and the US.After months of concentrating on the economic impact of the coronavirus, traders' attention flipped back to China-US tensions, already exacerbated by Donald Trump's constant criticism of Beijing's handling of the pandemic.On the first day of its rubber-stamp parliament, China submitted proposals to strengthen "enforcement ... (more…)
Guatemala City (AFP) - Guatemala blasted US President Donald Trump on Thursday over US deportations of migrants infected with coronavirus.President Alejandro Giammattei said the deportations had saturated quarantine centers in Guatemala and heaped pressure on the Central American country's weak health system."Guatemala is an ally to the United States, the United States is not an ally to Guatemala," he told the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based international affairs think tank."We understand that the United States wants to deport people, we understand that, but what we don't understand is th... (more…)
Wellington (AFP) - New Zealand's conservative opposition switched leaders Friday in a last-gasp bid to counter the record support Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is enjoying for containing the coronavirus.National Party lawmakers voted to ditch Simon Bridges after opinion polls predicted he was headed for a wipeout at a general election on September 19.His replacement is former agri-business executive Todd Muller, who faces a mammoth task to make the Nationals competitive before Kiwis cast their ballots in less than four months.Muller, 51, said his focus was on helping New Zealand's economy reco... (more…)