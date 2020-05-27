Quantcast
From George Floyd to Chris Cooper: A racism researcher explains the ‘terror’ facing Black people in America

Published

1 min ago

on

“I can’t breathe” — that’s what George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, repeatedly told a white Minneapolis police officer who pinned him to the ground Monday with a knee to his neck. Video of the police attack went viral. Now four officers have been fired. This comes as another video went viral of a white woman calling the cops on a Black man in New York City’s Central Park and falsely accusing him of “threatening her life” after he asked her to leash her dog. We discuss these developments and more with Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University and National Book Award–winning author of “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” and “How to Be an Antiracist.”

George Floyd’s sister: Cops who killed my brother ‘should be in jail for murder’

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

The sister of a black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for at least eight minutes is speaking out, saying that she wants to see the officers involved prosecuted for nothing less than murder.

“Me and my family are taking this very, very hard," Bridgett Floyd said on the TODAY show Wednesday, speaking on behalf of her deceased brother, George Floyd."It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very disturbing."

"I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother; he was crying for help,"she added.

Black family smeared as drug dealers in viral post after hosting at-home funeral for teen killed in crash

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A black family in Michigan was publicly accused of dealing drugs after hosting an at-home funeral for their teenage daughter.

Danajiea Gardener was killed in a hit-and-run crash May 14, and her parents hosted a funeral days later for family and friends at their Grand Rapids home, reported WOOD-TV.

Then, on May 20, someone posted a map to their home on Craigslist and accused the family of dealing drugs -- and littered the message with racial slurs.

