Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Game Changer’ Banksy piece depicting boy playing with superhero nurse toy on display at UK hospital

Published

1 min ago

on

A new artwork by Banksy in honour of Britain’s health service has gone on display in a hospital, paying tribute to medics battling the coronavirus pandemic in the second hardest-hit country.

The street artist also posted an image of the work on Instagram, which shows a boy in dungarees playing with a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape.

The sole splash of colour in the artwork — entitled ‘Game Changer’ — is the red cross on the nurse’s uniform, while discarded Superman and Batman figures lie in a basket next to the boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white,” the enigmatic artist said in a note for hospital workers.

Hung on a corridor wall at a hospital in Southampton in southern England, the one-square-metre (10-square-foot) tableau will be put on public display when lockdown measures are lifted, a spokeswoman for Banksy said.

It will later be auctioned to raise money for charities connected to the country’s National Health Service (NHS). Other pieces by the secretive artist have previously fetched millions of dollars.

Britain’s official COVID-19 death toll this week overtook Italy’s, with more than 32,000 fatalities — second only in severity to the United States.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Game Changer’ Banksy piece depicting boy playing with superhero nurse toy on display at UK hospital

Published

1 min ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A new artwork by Banksy in honour of Britain's health service has gone on display in a hospital, paying tribute to medics battling the coronavirus pandemic in the second hardest-hit country.

The street artist also posted an image of the work on Instagram, which shows a boy in dungarees playing with a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape.

The sole splash of colour in the artwork -- entitled 'Game Changer' -- is the red cross on the nurse's uniform, while discarded Superman and Batman figures lie in a basket next to the boy.

"Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white," the enigmatic artist said in a note for hospital workers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus deals ‘powerful blow’ to Vladimir Putin’s grand plans

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The bombastic military parade through Moscow's Red Square on Saturday was slated to be the spectacle of the year on the Kremlin's calendar.

Standing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, President Vladimir Putin would have overseen a 90-minute procession of Russia's military might, showcasing 15,000 troops and the latest hardware.

But that was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, military jets will roar over an eerily quiet Moscow, spurting red, white and blue smoke to mark 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany. Putin will lay flowers at a war memorial near an abandoned Red Square and address a nation growing angry with his handling of the country.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Racist injustice of Ahmaud Arbery murder blasted by WaPo editorial board: ‘We all know the terrible answers’

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Washington Post editorial board weighed in on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

"What if Ahmaud Arbery had been white?" wrote the board. "What if the two men who confronted Mr. Arbery before one of them shot and killed him had been black? What if the graphic video showing a young man needlessly gunned down while on a Sunday afternoon jog had not been anonymously posted to the Internet but, instead, had been kept hidden?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image