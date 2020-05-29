George Floyd was once part of Houston hip-hop legend DJ Screw’s crew
Adding even more national attention to George Floyd’s tragic death Tuesday in the hands of Minneapolis police officers, it turns out the 46-year-old Minneapolis resident was an early member of legendary Houston hip-hop innovator DJ Screw’s crew.The Houston Chronicle brought to light Floyd’s ties to the Screwed-Up Click and the city’s celebrated hip-hop scene in its coverage of the Houston native’s death Wednesday, after talking to his family members who live there. Floyd moved to Minneapolis from the city in 2018, according to the Chronicle’s report.A recording of him freestyle rapping over a …
Fox News largely ignores coronavirus death-toll milestone
As most of the nation’s media organizations on Wednesday somberly reflected on a grim coronavirus death toll milestone, Fox News largely downplayed the story during its prime-time programs, and on the network’s website.“If historians were to go back and watch Fox News on the night the country passed 100,000 deaths, they’d be forgiven if they didn’t know it happened,” CNN Business reporter Oliver Darcy wrote in an analysis of the coverage.Darcy pointed out that, while major mainstream media networks, publications and websites acknowledged that the U.S. surpassed 100,000 coronavirus-related deat... (more…)
Joe Biden rips Trump for encouraging violence against Minneapolis protesters
Joe Biden called for police reform to root out "systemic racism" in the wake of George Floyd's killing.
The former vice president said he had spoken with Floyd's family, and he criticized President Donald Trump's leadership without mentioning his name.
“This is no time for incendiary tweets," Biden said. "It’s no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis and we need real leadership."
Biden said the "anger and the exhaustion is undeniable" for Black Americans, and he said police departments must be reformed to end brutality and bigotry.
"We need real police reform that holds bad cops accountable," he said.
At least 9 million US households with children are ‘not at all confident’ they’ll be able to afford food next month, census survey finds
"Even if they *do* end up getting food, you have to understand the mental and physical toll of living with that kind of fear, and how that affects relationships, work, health, and everything else."
A poll released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week revealed that at least nine million American households that include children are unsure whether they'll be able to access enough food in the next four weeks and millions more are experiencing housing insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.