George Floyd’s brother tears up discussing condolence phone call from Trump: ‘It hurt me’

The brother of George Floyd described the condolence phone call he received from President Donald Trump during a Saturday interview on MSNBC.
Philonise Floyd was interviewed by the Rev. Al Sharpton on “Politics Nation.”
While Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third degree murder, the other three officers involved in the killing remain free.
“They all need to be convicted of first degree murder and given the death penalty,” Floyd said.
“What was the conversation with President Trump like?” Sharpton asked.
“It was so fast,” Floyd replied.
“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak. It was hard, I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept like pushing me off, like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’ And I just told him I want justice. I said that I couldn’t believe they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”
“I can’t stand for that, I can’t — and it hurt me,” he revealed.
“I just don’t understand, man. We can’t go through this. Why we have to have all this pain, man? I love my brother, I’m never going to see him again,” he said as he teared up and was comforted by his son.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.