Georgia arrests man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s killing — and charges him with felony murder

On Thursday, KVUE reported that William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who allegedly filmed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, has been arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan has been booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to the report. Authorities have not yet released any additional details on the matter.

“Felony murder” is a charge, under the laws of several states, whereby anyone who assists in the commission of a dangerous crime that leads to death can be held responsible for murder, even if they didn’t literally cause the death.

Arbery’s shooting death at the hands of Greg and Travis McMichael has sparked nationwide outrage.