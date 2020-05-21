Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia arrests man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s killing — and charges him with felony murder

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, KVUE reported that William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who allegedly filmed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, has been arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan has been booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to the report. Authorities have not yet released any additional details on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Felony murder” is a charge, under the laws of several states, whereby anyone who assists in the commission of a dangerous crime that leads to death can be held responsible for murder, even if they didn’t literally cause the death.

Arbery’s shooting death at the hands of Greg and Travis McMichael has sparked nationwide outrage.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump faces mockery for refusing to wear a mask: ‘He’s scared it will wipe off the orange makeup’

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

At his speech at the plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump did not wear a mask much of the time, despite the plant's rules requiring it, and told reporters it was their own fault he wasn't.

His behavior quickly earned him mockery and criticism on social media.

I'm not gonna wear a mask and you can't make me and none of you are the boss of me https://t.co/XdL6ApULwe

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lawyers continue to come forward to say Republican’s key law professor misrepresented their words

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

When the Republicans needed a law professor to stand with them against the impeachment of Donald Trump, they employed Jonathan Turley to explain that the Democrats hadn't met the burden to vote to impeach. There was a score of law professors who disagreed and had the citations to prove it.

Since then, Turley has come in conflict with other legal experts and scholars when it comes to his writing.

According to former ethics czar Walter Shaub, Turley five lawyers who have come forward to say that their words were "misrepresented" in his writing.

"At some point, he may have to admit to himself that he's the problem," said Shaub.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I think I look better in the mask’: Trump shows off the coronavirus mask — that he refuses to wear

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

At his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump showed off his face mask and remarked on how good it looked. "I think I look better in the mask," he said.

This stands in contrast to the fact that he is refusing to wear the mask while speaking to the press.

Earlier in the speech, Trump had said that he didn't want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with the mask on, but that he had worn it earlier while touring the plant. However, most of the photographs of Trump taking the tour show him still not wearing the mask — even though it is required of anyone at the plant.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image