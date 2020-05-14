Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia church halts in-person services after experiencing a coronavirus outbreak

Published

2 hours ago

on

A church in Catoosa County, Georgia, is canceling in-house services after three coronavirus cases connected to the church have surfaced.

According to WDEF, this isn’t the first time the virus has popped up at a church in the state, and the Georgia Baptist Mission Board is doing what they can to help churches during this time, such as webinars offered online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just practical suggestions, I mean, how do you get people from the parking lot to the church. How do you set up the seating. What should you do and not do and how quick should the service be,” Georgia Baptist Mission Board Public Affairs Representative Mike Griffin said.

When it comes to reopening, Griffin says churches should resort to prayer and determine it’s something the congregation wants.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower Richard Bright uncovered ‘substantial likelihood of wrongdoing’: Office of Special Counsel

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

A key government agency has found that a whistleblower complaint filed by Dr. Richard Bright has uncovered a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing."

The United States Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency whose mission is to protect government whistleblowers, released a statement on Tuesday affirming that Bright's complaint seems to have merit, and that the Department of Health and Human Services should initiate a full investigation of his claims.

"We emphasize that, while OSC has found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing based on the information you submitted in support of your allegations your referral to the Secretary for investigation is not a final determination that the allegations are substantiated," the letter states, according to CNBC.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Not paying attention’: Kayleigh McEnany attacks ousted vaccine chief after he advocates washing hands

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright on Thursday as he testified that the Trump administration ignored warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bright, who was ousted as director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, appeared before Congress Thursday morning to sound the alarm about what he predicted could be "the darkest winter in modern history" if the administration does not properly prepare.

Following his opening statement, McEnany appeared on Fox News where she cherry picked his remarks to claim the doctor had not been "paying attention."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conspiracy theories are thriving under Trump – and it ‘is an existential threat’ to America: columnist

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

The government controls the weather, they caused 9/11, there was no Holocaust, mass shootings are false flag attacks from the government -- these are all conspiracy theories peddled by conspiracy theorists cited in a new examination in The Atlantic's "Shadowland" project.

"My assumption about people like [Alex] Jones was that they were nihilistic grifters, exploiting innocent people seeking to satiate the deep human need for coherence," wrote Jeffrey Goldberg. "Jones told me he was busy; I could have 30 minutes. Four hours later he was still talking—we were having dinner at a Mexican restaurant by then—and I was looking for an exit."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image