Georgia church halts in-person services after experiencing a coronavirus outbreak

A church in Catoosa County, Georgia, is canceling in-house services after three coronavirus cases connected to the church have surfaced.

According to WDEF, this isn’t the first time the virus has popped up at a church in the state, and the Georgia Baptist Mission Board is doing what they can to help churches during this time, such as webinars offered online.

“Just practical suggestions, I mean, how do you get people from the parking lot to the church. How do you set up the seating. What should you do and not do and how quick should the service be,” Georgia Baptist Mission Board Public Affairs Representative Mike Griffin said.

When it comes to reopening, Griffin says churches should resort to prayer and determine it’s something the congregation wants.