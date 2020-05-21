Georgia congressional leaders want feds involved in Ahmaud Arbery case
ATLANTA — Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation are asking for federal involvement in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s Feb. 23 shooting death.In a letter sent Wednesday, elected leaders from both sides of the political aisle urged both U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband to have federal investigators assist the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the probe. The letter was signed by 14 U.S. representatives, including John Lewis, Sanford Bishop, Lucy McBath, Doug Collins and Tom Graves.Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Hank Johnson, Rob Woodall…
Brazil’s Trump Jair Bolsonaro bets big on ‘right-wing’ drug against virus
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro neatly sums up how thoroughly politics has hijacked the debate over using malaria drugs against the new coronavirus: "Right-wingers take chloroquine."
The far-right leader made the remark Tuesday, a day before his government recommended widespread use of chloroquine and a less-toxic derivative, hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19 even in mild cases, despite questions about their safety and effectiveness.
The "Tropical Trump," as Bolsonaro has been called, shares his US counterpart's enthusiasm for the two drugs, as well as his tendency to disregard scientific evidence that contradicts him.
After weeks on New York’s front lines, Alabama nurse returns re-energized
Seven weeks ago Dianne King left her Alabama home to fight COVID-19 in hard-hit New York, traveling to a city she'd never seen to battle a virus killing hundreds of people per day.
And after a grueling schedule on the front lines in America's most populous city, the 43-year-old nurse is returning home this week with renewed motivation for her work.
Fighting back tears, King described "the appreciation that we have felt as nurses" as the coronavirus pandemic raged.
"For the first time, I can say in my whole career, from the patients, from families, from management, from random people on the street... did stop to say thank you," she said.