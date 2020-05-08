Georgia had a 13 percent spike in travel to the state after they opened early: Study

The state of Georgia has been mired in controversy following Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen high-risk businesses like bowling alleys and hair salons before experts believed it was safe to do so.

On CNN Friday, correspondent Nick Watt warned that Kemp’s move, beyond endangering his own citizens, could spread the coronavirus pandemic beyond Georgia itself.

“There is a potential problem with such uneven openings,” said Watt. “A new study of cell phone data found after Georgia started opening earlier than surrounding states, more than half a million people traveled into Georgia every day. A 13 percent spike. There’s spread potential.”

