Georgia had a 13 percent spike in travel to the state after they opened early: Study
The state of Georgia has been mired in controversy following Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen high-risk businesses like bowling alleys and hair salons before experts believed it was safe to do so.
On CNN Friday, correspondent Nick Watt warned that Kemp’s move, beyond endangering his own citizens, could spread the coronavirus pandemic beyond Georgia itself.
“There is a potential problem with such uneven openings,” said Watt. “A new study of cell phone data found after Georgia started opening earlier than surrounding states, more than half a million people traveled into Georgia every day. A 13 percent spike. There’s spread potential.”
CNN
Government’s ‘random’ move to nationalize coronavirus drug remdesivir could ‘choke off’ supplies: CNN
On CNN Friday, Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, the chief clinical officer for the Providence Health System, raised alarms about the federal government's policy on remdesivir, currently the only drug that has been shown in well-designed clinical trials to give relief in serious COVID-19 cases.
"You have raised concerns about the Trump administration's distribution of this drug remdesivir," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is the federal government giving health care providers adequate information about how potentially, potentially lifesaving treatment is being allocated?"
"Well, Wolf, you actually bring up a really important point," said Compton-Phillips. "Our organization has treated several hundred patients now with remdesivir as part of clinical trials. We actually have an article as we speak in The New England Journal of Medicine that we really do think remdesivir is, at the moment, one of our best hope medications for really changing the outcomes of patients with COVID."
CNN
Trump’s rambling about coronavirus testing ‘doesn’t actually make any sense’: CNN’s Jake Tapper
On CNN Friday, anchor Jake Tapper broke down the absurdity of President Donald Trump's rant against coronavirus testing.
"President Trump said today that, quote, she, meaning Katie Miller, 'tested very good for a long period of time and all of a sudden today she tested positive,'" said Tapper. "The president went on to say, 'This is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great. The tests are perfect. And then something can happen,' unquote."
"But that doesn't actually make any sense," said Tapper. "The testing has meant now that the White House knows that Katie Miller has contracted coronavirus, and they are isolating her from others so it doesn't spread at the White House. President Trump's own health officials say the opposite of what President Trump just said, that this is why surveillance testing is needed, to prevent the spread."
CNN
Judge in Flynn case should investigate why DOJ prosecutor resigned from the team as they moved to drop charges: Ex-solicitor general
On Thursday, former Solicitor General Neal Katyal argued that the judge presiding over the case of President Donald Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn still has matters to investigate, even if the Justice Department intends to drop charges against the controversial ally of the president.
Specifically, Katyal said, Judge Emmet Sullivan should look into why federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack resigned from the team in charge of the Flynn case.
Seems to me that the judge should investigate why this very well-regarded prosecutor withdrew from the Flynn case. If what DOJ did here is so up&up, they should have nothing to fear. Let them explain it to the Judge and hear this prosecutor's side, too. https://t.co/xGH1u8NM65