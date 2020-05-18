Georgia parents charged after 3-year-old shoots 5-year-old in stomach
ATLANTA — Two East Georgia parents were arrested Friday, two months after their 3-year-old son shot his 5-year-old brother in the stomach with a rifle, according to the GBI.Terry Kelley Jr., 28, and Clarice Fife, 31, both of Dearing, are each charged with reckless conduct and second-degree child cruelty in connection with the shooting, GBI spokesman Chris McKeown said.The Warren County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help investigating the shooting, which happened at a home on Ranger Road in Warrenton March 13, McKeown said.When Warren County deputies arrived at the scene about 9 p.m., th…
Dozens defy stay-at-home order to attend Chicago church while protesters warn of endangering the community
CHICAGO — Met by protesters and defying the stay-at-home order, Michael Valentine, 24, went to church Sunday at Metro Praise International church in Belmont Cragin, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods by COVID-19 in Chicago.“There is something great about praising the Lord when you’re with other brothers and sisters,” he said. “It’s powerful, and it strengthens your faith and encourages you, especially during times like these.”Valentine joined at least 100 other members of the congregation who also decided to attend the in-person service, according to Pastor Joseph Wyrostek, one of the religi... (more…)
Inside the saga of Kanye West’s childhood home in Chicago
CHICAGO — Kanye West has run into trouble with the city of Chicago as he renovates the South Side home he grew up in nearly four decades ago.The tan house at 7815 S. South Shore Dr. landed in demolition court last year after the city claimed it had “dangerous and unsafe conditions.” The city issued a stop-work order in February after it said it found plaster had been removed without a building permit. Work has resumed, though plans for the house are unclear.Since West’s mother owned it more than 17 years ago, the 1600-square-foot home changed hands several times, went into foreclosure and lang... (more…)
US tells China not to interfere with its journalists in Hong Kong
Washington (AFP) - The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row between the two countries over press freedom and other issues.The two sides have expelled each other's reporters in tit-for-tat moves over recent months as they trade barbs over the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump threatens to impose fresh trade tariffs."It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in ... (more…)