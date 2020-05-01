German extremists plan May 1 protests against virus measures
Berlin (AFP) – A fringe protest group of extremists from the left and right of the political spectrum is plotting further rallies against Germany’s coronavirus restrictions on Friday, to coincide with traditional May 1 demonstrations.In the capital Berlin, 5,000 police officers are set to be deployed to enforce rules which limit registered protests to 20 people on a day usually characterised by large left-wing demonstrations and street festivals.The city’s hard-left scene has vowed to adapt its traditional May 1 march to observe social distancing and reduce infection risk, but authorities face…
Forget me not: Japan aquarium seeks video-chats for eels
Tokyo (AFP) - A Japanese aquarium closed during the coronavirus outbreak is asking people to make video calls to their eels so the sensitive creatures remember humans exist and don't pose a threat.The Sumida Aquarium, housed in the landmark Tokyo Skytree tower, has been closed since the start of March and its animals have become used to a largely human-free environment during the two-month calm.But the aquarium said the "unprecedented situation" was having some unexpected downsides."Creatures in the aquarium don't see humans except keepers and they have started forgetting about humans," it sai... (more…)
U.S. is pressuring Mexico to reopen factories — despite the threat of coronavirus: report
President Donald Trump's administration wants Mexico to resume production at factories shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report.
"Even as COVID-19 deaths mount at factories in Mexico, the United States is sending a clear message: It’s time for plants that have stopped production to get back to work," the LA Times reported Thursday. "The U.S. government has mounted a campaign to convince Mexico to reopen many factories that were closed because of the country’s social distancing guidelines, warning that the supply chain of the North American free-trade zone could be permanently crippled if factories don’t resume production soon."
Russian PM has coronavirus as cases surge past 100,000
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus, as the country's number of confirmed cases surged past 100,000 after its largest daily increase.
In a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mishustin said he has to "observe self-isolation" to protect his colleagues, suggesting a temporary acting PM.
Putin swiftly signed a decree appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as a temporary replacement.
The president assured Mishustin that contracting COVID-19 "can happen to anyone" and that no major decisions would be taken without his input.