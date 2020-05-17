Germany’s far-right AfD weakened by infighting, virus fears
Berlin (AFP) – A long simmering row between the leaders of Germany’s far-right AfD party and its radical fringe has boiled over, sapping their strength as Chancellor Angela Merkel climbs in the polls.As voters look for steady leadership amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Alternative for Germany party, which had capitalised on fears linked to the large 2015-16 refugee influx, has struggled to keep a lid on an increasingly toxic infighting.A feud between populist ultra-conservatives and elements in the party with ties to the right-wing extremist scene came to a head over the weekend after the pa…
World
Herzliya (Israel) (AFP) - China's ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his residence on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on Sunday, police said.The 57-year-old envoy, who had arrived in Israel in mid-February, was found dead in his home in Herzliya, north of the city, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP, adding that police were investigating.Du's wife and son were not with him in Israel.The Chinese foreign ministry said it would only comment when it had "solid" information.Israeli police and forensics teams could be seen at the residence, a property guarded by a low wall and shaded by a lea... (more…)
World
Jerusalem (AFP) - Israel was poised to swear in a unity government Sunday after three elections, more than 500 days of limbo and a delay on the home stretch, as the country hopes to end the longest political crisis in its history.The coalition government was agreed last month between veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz, a former army chief.Plans had been set for an inauguration last Thursday. But after 17 months without a stable government and three inconclusive elections in less than a year, Netanyahu asked for three more days to... (more…)
Latest Headlines
London (AFP) - Britain's wealthiest people have lost tens of billions of pounds in the coronavirus pandemic as their combined annual wealth fell for the first time in a decade, the Sunday Times reported in its Rich List 2020.The newspaper, which has produced the respected annual ranking of the country's 1,000 wealthiest people since 1989, found the past two months had resulted in the super-rich losing £54 billion ($65 billion, 60 billion euros).More than half of the billionaires in Britain had seen drops in their worth by as much as £6bn, a decrease in their collective wealth unprecedented sin... (more…)