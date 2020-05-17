GM chief confirms job cuts at autonomous car company Cruise
Detroit (AFP) – Auto giant General Motors (GM), the main shareholder in autonomous car company Cruise, confirmed Friday that the business will cut 160 jobs, or eight percent, of its workforce.”It was a very prudent action,” GM chief Mary Barra told an online conference organized by Bank of America, noting that the layoffs will not involve technical staff dedicated to the company’s mission of developing self-driving vehicles.”They’ve grown very quickly,” she said of Cruise, which employs 2,000 workers largely in the San Francisco Bay Area. GM bought Cruise Automation in 2017, and Cruise was spu…
House passes $3 trillion new coronavirus stimulus bill: What does it mean?
The House of Representatives passed the massive$3 trillion coronavirusstimulus bill on Friday evening. This new bill, called the HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solution) Act, promises hazard pay for frontline healthcare workers, aid to state and local governments, stimulus checks to all, student loan relief, and more.New coronavirus stimulus bill: what next?Even though the bill has passed the House, it still has a long way to go to become law. To become law, the bill needs to pass both the House and the Senate and then be signed by the president. The new coronavirus sti... (more…)
Trump loyalist secretly slams president behind his back over ‘botched’ handling of pandemic
According to a report from the Daily Beast, billionaire Donald Trump backer Peter Thiel has become disenchanted with the president over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and is currently keeping his distance from Trump's 2020 re-election efforts.
The report from the Beast's Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay states, "During the last presidential campaign, Facebook board member and billionaire Peter Thiel was among Donald Trump’s most important backers, campaigning for the future president as a “proud,” openly gay supporter of the Republican nominee and even speaking at the Republican Party’s 2016 convention. Four years later, Thiel has taken on a dramatically reduced—if not altogether nonexistent—role in pushing for Trump 2020."
America’s 53 million caregivers: More than 1 in 5 Americans are taking care of their elderly, ill and disabled relatives and friends
Immunocompromised people, seniors with dementia and anyone with a chronic disease are more likely to experience the most severe COVID-19 symptoms. Caregivers face new worries due to the coronavirus, including whether they can they still assist their vulnerable relatives and friends and what they should do if they themselves or someone they live with gets sick.
This quandary affects about 21.3% of Americans. The total number of Americans doing this unpaid work has reached an estimated 53 million in 2019, according to the latest data collected by the National Alliance for Caregiving, an advocacy and research organization, and AARP. That number, which excludes people caring for children without disabilities, is up from 43.5 million, the previous estimate made in 2015.