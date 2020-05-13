‘Go back to work’: GOP’s Jim Jordan shoots down additional help for struggling Americans

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday shot down a proposal by House Democrats to deliver more relief to Americans struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while suggesting the best solution was to “go back to work.”

During an interview with Bloomberg, Jordan said that Americans had successfully stayed at home and flattened the infection curve to avoid overwhelming the country’s hospital system.

Now, he says, it’s time for things to go back to normal, even as more than 82,000 Americans have died from the disease in just two months.

“It is time to go back to work,” he said. “Instead of passing some new trillion-dollar spending package that Speaker Pelosi will put on the floor Friday, it seems the best stimulus is to go back to work.”

The reporter then pointed out to Jordan that the economy might be in rough shape for a lengthy period, as many people may choose to stay at home even if things are “reopened.”

“That is why the best phase is to go back to work, which we are seeing states do,” Jordan insisted, and then pivoted to say that reopening the economy was “about freedom and opportunity.”

Watch the video below.