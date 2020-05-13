‘Go back to work’: GOP’s Jim Jordan shoots down additional help for struggling Americans
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday shot down a proposal by House Democrats to deliver more relief to Americans struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while suggesting the best solution was to “go back to work.”
During an interview with Bloomberg, Jordan said that Americans had successfully stayed at home and flattened the infection curve to avoid overwhelming the country’s hospital system.
Now, he says, it’s time for things to go back to normal, even as more than 82,000 Americans have died from the disease in just two months.
“It is time to go back to work,” he said. “Instead of passing some new trillion-dollar spending package that Speaker Pelosi will put on the floor Friday, it seems the best stimulus is to go back to work.”
The reporter then pointed out to Jordan that the economy might be in rough shape for a lengthy period, as many people may choose to stay at home even if things are “reopened.”
“That is why the best phase is to go back to work, which we are seeing states do,” Jordan insisted, and then pivoted to say that reopening the economy was “about freedom and opportunity.”
Watch the video below.
COVID-19
Senate Republican blocks Schumer resolution to immediately release CDC guidance on safely re-opening the nation
A Republican from Indiana has just blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's resolution requiring the CDC to immediately release the guidance it created to help restaurants, stores, houses of worship, and other businesses along with local and state governments safely re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), claimed the document, created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologists, scientists, and other health experts, was merely a set of "bureaucratic hurdles" and "over prescriptive guidelines" "designed to "shutter the economy," CNN reports.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s lethal 4-part plan betrays the real reason he wants to open the economy: Robert Reich
Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.
So what is Trump’s reelection strategy? Ignore the warnings of public health experts and reopen the economy at all costs.
Here’s his lethal 4-part plan:
Step 1: Remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work.
Trump’s Labor Department has decided that furloughed employees “must accept” an employer’s offer to return to work and therefore forfeit unemployment benefits, regardless of the risk of returning to work before it’s safe.
COVID-19
‘World’s highest death rate’: Brazil’s nurses protest as fatalities mount
Nurses in Brazil held a vigil Tuesday for fallen colleagues and raise awareness of the dangers they face on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has the highest death rate among nurses of anywhere in the world, according to its nursing body COFEN, with 98 fatalities in a single month.
Protesters in Sao Paulo and Brasilia lit candles and laid crosses in memory of nurses who have died from Covid-19 and held aloft the names of their deceased colleagues, in a demonstration that coincided with International Nurses Day.