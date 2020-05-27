‘Full dictator’: Trump blasted for threatening to close down social media sites

Falsely Claims Social Media ‘Totally’ Silences Conservatives and Compares It to Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump is threatening to go after social media platforms after Twitter on Tuesday appended a “get the facts” label to two of his tweets that falsely claimed voting by mail is “substantially fraudulent” and the 2020 election will be “Rigged.”

Wednesday morning Trump posted two tweets claiming, falsely, “Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices.”

“We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump threatened.

The President does not have the power to shutter a private company. Congress can regulate social media platforms but has been slow to do so. Trump’s threat makes it clear any attempt to do so will now be seen as a partisan power grab, given that multiple studies and reports have already proven social media platforms bend over backwards to favor conservatives.

Trump also oddly compared what he claims is a silencing of conservatives to mail-in voting.

It is yet another example of Trump falsely claiming to have unlimited power, far beyond the constraints of the Constitution.

The responses were immediate and filled with anger.

100,000 Americans dead and highest unemployment since the Great Depression but Trump’s focus is is making sure Twitter doesn’t fact check his tweets. Who wants more 4 more years of this BS?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 27, 2020

That’s funny, because everyone knows that Republicans manipulated social media in 2016 to amplify their bogus stories & propaganda. Or just publicly called upon foreign adversaries to do it for them.https://t.co/cEdWGP0y6D https://t.co/y3cEUzKGvW — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) May 27, 2020

imagine

1) obama threatening to “close down” outlets he didn’t like 2) how fox and the entire right, including congress, would freak out if he said that (impeachment, removal from office, probably armed conflict) https://t.co/kNsnU5YzIs — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 27, 2020

Going with full dictator right out in the open now I see.

A fact check on a couple of tweets isn’t ‘silencing conservative voices’. We see you adding trollbots 24/7 to help spread your mis/disinformation and Twitter does nothing about that. pic.twitter.com/IZAm7o4t5b — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 27, 2020

Trump threatens on Twitter to close down Twitter, basically. https://t.co/jr6E03rNBx — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 27, 2020

If you’re “totally silenced” you, how did you tweet? How are Fox, Brietbart, & DailyWire so popular?

Facts trump your hurt feelings: you still share no evidence of systemic anti-conservative bias on social media. https://t.co/q2XjNBHnA9

Just the opposite: https://t.co/PCXTFFkFz6 pic.twitter.com/ufk9zFayPW — Alex Howard (@digiphile) May 27, 2020

Very fascist of him. — Marie Titus🌊🌊🌊🌊2020 (@MarieTitus9) May 27, 2020

A big chunk of Trump’s base already supports Trump shutting down media outlets that are unfair to him. They have chosen Trump OVER the US Constitution. If Trump wins in 2020 we can expect to see him do this: https://t.co/aznMhJRRCU — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 27, 2020

This is a lie! 1) @Twitter is a private company, and 2) Trump won the 2016 election because he and Russia (his accomplices) used Facebook to disseminate misinformation to voters to suppress votes! #RemoveTrumpTweets @realDonaldTrump @Morning_Joe @MSNBC #MorningJoe https://t.co/o9Yg7yT8Sb — Barbara Patterson (@patte151) May 27, 2020

Twitter is a private company. What you are saying here is tyranny. — Speex (@speexvocon) May 27, 2020

A day after Twitter attached a fact check to his tweets for the first time, President Trump responds with a threat to regulate social media. https://t.co/rSXzJqz069 — Margaret Chadbourn (@MLChadbourn) May 27, 2020

” We will strongly regulate, or close them down,” Appropriate words – for a dictatorship. — Mountaindreamer (@Mountaindream5) May 27, 2020

Trump tells his 80 million Twitter followers that people like him are being “totally” silenced. Threatens to close down social media companies. https://t.co/cpGWWkbeSn — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 27, 2020

The flip side of rewarding cronies and creating a culture of impunity for allies is destroying businesses and individuals that fail to show fealty. A government of Trump, by Trump, and for Trump. https://t.co/Y3PhYZAUBC — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) May 27, 2020