‘Good to be a criminal who is friends with the president’: Manafort early prison release draws outrage – ‘doesn’t qualify’

“Released to home confinement amid growing outbreak of white privilege”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on Wednesday released convicted felon Paul Manafort to home confinement, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. But many online quickly expressed outrage upon learning the President’s former campaign chairman who has ties to Russia is housed in a prison that has no coronavirus cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Attorney General Bill Barr federal prisons have slowly been releasing prisoners from jail to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but certain conditions must be met. Prisoners have to have served at least half their sentence, or served at least one-quarter of their sentence and have less than 18 months remaining.

Manafort meets none of those requirements.

“Manafort, 71, has been serving out his more than seven-year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in a federal correctional institution in central Pennsylvania,” ABC News reports. “He was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced by a federal judge in March 2019. He was slated to be released from prison November 4, 2024. The charges stemmed from his work related to Ukraine between 2006 and 2015.”

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC contributor and a University of Alabama law professor, says Manafort simply doesn’t qualify.

“This raises real fairness concerns. Manafort doesn’t qualify for compassionate release,” Vance says on Twitter. “Did he get special treatment ahead of others who do? People in facilities with outbreaks or closer to the end of their sentence? Did Trump’s friend get preferential treatment under the guise of appropriate releases to protect BOP inmates?

ADVERTISEMENT

She notes that former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen, “much closer to the end of his sentence, was denied release after news he would be was made public.”

Some are suggesting Manafort’s release proves Trump intervened in keeping Cohen in jail.

Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty while showing something approaching genuine recognizance, remains in jail. Manafort and Flynn, who stuck by Trump and actively worked to sabotage law enforcement, are being openly rewarded by the administration. https://t.co/r0FNROVLEq — Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year CNN reported “Special counsel Robert Mueller believes that Paul Manafort was sharing polling data and discussing Russian-Ukrainian policy with his close Russian-intelligence-linked associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, while he led the Trump presidential campaign, according to parts of a court filing that were meant to be redacted by Manafort’s legal team Tuesday but were released publicly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Outrage over what many see as unwarranted preferential treatment was widespread.

Some, perhaps mockingly, wondered if Manafort might get his old job back, working for the Trump campaign, given the President is reportedly considering re-hiring his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Here’s what some others are saying:

It’s good to be a criminal who is friends with the President. Congrats, Paul Manafort. Poor white, black and brown prisoners? Sorry. Stay in jail and get #coronavirus. The Trump Administration is so openly corrupt. No shame. — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) May 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Andrea Circle Bear died of COVID-19, after giving birth via c-section on a ventilator in a federal prison, where she was serving 2 years on a minor drug charge. Today, Paul Manafort was released to serve his 7 year sentence on serious tax and fraud charges at home. — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 13, 2020

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort released to home confinement amid growing outbreak of white privilege https://t.co/LJO7mbKW1d — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What message does it send that the president’s campaign chairman can cheat to win an election, go to prison for fraud, and be released because of a crisis caused by the same president he helped elect, even though that president says it’s all under control? https://t.co/r9QvKqZuyt — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 13, 2020

Reality Winner was denied. Michael Cohen’s release (along with many others) was cancelled. But Manafort, who has multiple jurisdictions of trouble and hasn’t completed half his sentence, is released.

It’s as if this isn’t about the pandemic at all. https://t.co/WMr6ldZz2T — Alison Grinter Allen (@alisongrinter) May 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Manafort released. But Yusef still locked up. He’s served 25 years. Been in since he was 16. He’s 41 now. Should have been resentenced 5 years ago. Lost 4 friends already to COVID, now running rampant in Michigan prisons. Highest death toll in country. Why is he still in prison? https://t.co/lMPXtVughJ — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) May 13, 2020

Paul Manafort—who committed some of the most egregious crimes against our nation—gets to go home today to spare him from COVID19. But Suran Farrell, a woman who killed her abuser & served 30+ years, died in prison from COVID19. Reprehensible injustice. https://t.co/5eYoL9Xrny — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) May 13, 2020