GOP congressman rips Republican senator under FBI investigation for ‘coronavirus-inspired insider trading’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence was blasted by a member of his own party on Saturday.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) has been caught up in an insider-trading scandal and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has continued to blast him for remaining in public office.

“Just a reminder that Sen. Burr has not socially or professionally distanced himself from the Intelligence Committee despite being investigated by the FBI,” Gaetz tweeted. “Because Congress.”

Gaetz followed that up with a second attack:

Gaetz has been criticizing Burr since March and has called on him to resign from Congress. He has also demanded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) remove Burr as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. And he has criticized Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) for defending Burr.

Here’s some of what Gaetz has said about Burr on Twitter:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
