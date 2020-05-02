GOP congressman rips Republican senator under FBI investigation for ‘coronavirus-inspired insider trading’

The chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence was blasted by a member of his own party on Saturday.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) has been caught up in an insider-trading scandal and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has continued to blast him for remaining in public office.

“Just a reminder that Sen. Burr has not socially or professionally distanced himself from the Intelligence Committee despite being investigated by the FBI,” Gaetz tweeted. “Because Congress.”

Gaetz followed that up with a second attack:

Senator being investigated for coronavirus-inspired insider trading says what about an investigation? https://t.co/Wru8ao8BYp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 2, 2020

Gaetz has been criticizing Burr since March and has called on him to resign from Congress. He has also demanded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) remove Burr as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. And he has criticized Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) for defending Burr.

Here’s some of what Gaetz has said about Burr on Twitter:

Such a low-energy establishment Senate response.. “Self-referral” to “Senate Ethics” is the safe space where Senators can judge their own w/o real culpability. You, Senator Tillis, referring Burr to the DOJ for prosecution would evidence a sincere concern for North Carolinians. https://t.co/W0km9Pyzq4 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 20, 2020

.@senatemajldr should remove @SenatorBurr as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee until these questions are answered. https://t.co/WEdRmzpV9h — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 21, 2020

“Other results found just 22% approve of the job @SenatorBurr is doing, compared with 54% who disapprove.” This is what happens when you abandon your own people to save yourself. https://t.co/WVWRXFGAqs — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 25, 2020

Aaron Burr shot Alexander Hamilton. @SenatorBurr shot the moral credibility of the Republican Party. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2020

Would @senatemajldr let a Commerce Committee Chairman continue if they were being investigated by the SEC? Or an Agriculture Chair stay if investigated by USDA for insurance fraud? So why is @SenatorBurr still Intelligence Chair while the FBI looks into him for insider trading? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 31, 2020

Am I the only Republican in Congress (publicly) calling for the removal of @SenatorBurr as Intel Chairman? (many privately do) If so, read @VanityFair’s piece by @abigailtracy and tell me if you think I’m out of step, or if they are. https://t.co/IsvDKwemto — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 2, 2020

What @SenatorBurr did was wrong. His statements implicate him even more directly than other #StockSelloffSenators. I don’t care if he is a Republican, Dem, Indy or Whig – he should be out. The reason more don’t publicly agree is the blatant corruption on BOTH sides. https://t.co/NtCXlLf4Uw — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 9, 2020

When politicians “go corrupt” they don’t stop with just one corrupt act. Their worldview changes & they rationalize/justify anything they think they can conceal or get away with. A pattern is being revealed before our very eyes. Remove @SenatorBurr.https://t.co/4v1howClwV — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 14, 2020

.@ThomTillis on @SenatorBurr: “With respect to his chairmanship, that’s a decision that … would be better left to him and the leadership.” Cold take! Real leaders tell the truth, Senator Tillis. We all know Burr cheated. Don’t cover for him.https://t.co/KOpQOeu3XH — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 15, 2020