Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP consultant: Trump’s campaign officials are raking in cash for themselves like a ‘criminal enterprise’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, writing for the Huffington Post, S. V. Date painted a damning picture of how a vast array of Republican consultants are making enormous amounts of money off of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

“Brad Parscale, whom Trump named to run his 2020 effort in early 2018, has already collected $38.9 million through his companies from Trump’s various reelection committees between January 2017 and the end of March, according to a HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission filings,” reported Date. “Gerrit Lansing’s payment processing company, which he started while a staffer at the Republican National Committee, has taken in $1.7 million. Katie Walsh, briefly a Trump White House aide and a former RNC chief of staff, has received $877,424 through her firms. And Richard Walters, who at age 30 is the current chief of staff, makes $244,943 a year in salary but last year was paid an additional $135,000 through his own consulting firm. Since the Trump presidency began, he has been paid a total of $755,324.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“For Parscale, who just a few years ago was designing websites in San Antonio for Trump’s properties, among other clients, the sudden wealth has afforded him a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a pair of million-dollar condos, a brand new $400,000 boat, and another half-million dollars in luxury cars, including a Range Rover and a Ferrari,” continued the report.

The largesse has prompted some sharp criticism from Republican strategists on former presidential campaigns.

““This thing has been a large criminal enterprise,” said former Bush and Romney consultant Stuart Stevens. “It’s like that scene in the ‘Goodfellas’ after the heist. Dishing out furs to mob bosses’ girlfriends and wives.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump openly admits the bigoted reason Republicans don’t want D.C. to become a state

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

In a new interview with the New York Post this week, President Donald Trump was explicit about a core Republican belief that the party usually likes to keep quiet.

Asked whether D.C. should become a state, Trump dismissed the idea outright. The reason?

It would elect Democrats to Congress.

“D.C. will never be a state,” Trump told The Post. “You mean District of Columbia, a state? Why? So we can have two more Democratic — Democrat senators and five more congressmen? No, thank you. That’ll never happen.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow reports the latest on Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘Just puts your heart in your throat to think about it’

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow began her show on Tuesday with an update on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

"Justice Ginsburg is 87 years old," Maddow noted. "She has fought off cancer of the pancreas and cancer of the lung. As of January of this year she declared herself to be cancer-free, but tonight she is back in the hospital, and it is apparently because of her gallbladder."

Maddow interviewed NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Not now!’ Internet suffers collective panic attack over RBG hospitalization

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a minor infection of the gallbladder.

Although current reports indicate she is resting comfortably and in a fit enough state to participate in arguments from the hospital tomorrow, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg" started trending within minutes of the report, and many commenters on social media were badly rattled.

NOOOOOO!

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image