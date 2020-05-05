GOP consultant: Trump’s campaign officials are raking in cash for themselves like a ‘criminal enterprise’

On Tuesday, writing for the Huffington Post, S. V. Date painted a damning picture of how a vast array of Republican consultants are making enormous amounts of money off of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

“Brad Parscale, whom Trump named to run his 2020 effort in early 2018, has already collected $38.9 million through his companies from Trump’s various reelection committees between January 2017 and the end of March, according to a HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission filings,” reported Date. “Gerrit Lansing’s payment processing company, which he started while a staffer at the Republican National Committee, has taken in $1.7 million. Katie Walsh, briefly a Trump White House aide and a former RNC chief of staff, has received $877,424 through her firms. And Richard Walters, who at age 30 is the current chief of staff, makes $244,943 a year in salary but last year was paid an additional $135,000 through his own consulting firm. Since the Trump presidency began, he has been paid a total of $755,324.”

“For Parscale, who just a few years ago was designing websites in San Antonio for Trump’s properties, among other clients, the sudden wealth has afforded him a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a pair of million-dollar condos, a brand new $400,000 boat, and another half-million dollars in luxury cars, including a Range Rover and a Ferrari,” continued the report.

The largesse has prompted some sharp criticism from Republican strategists on former presidential campaigns.

““This thing has been a large criminal enterprise,” said former Bush and Romney consultant Stuart Stevens. “It’s like that scene in the ‘Goodfellas’ after the heist. Dishing out furs to mob bosses’ girlfriends and wives.”

