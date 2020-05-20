GOP House candidate called black voters ‘political slaves’ in newly unearthed racist Facebook posts
Republican Ted Howze, who is running for Congress in California’s 10th congressional district, once described 95 percent of black voters as “political slaves” in a racist Facebook post unearthed by Politico this week.
In a Facebook post from July 2016, Howze attacked the Black Lives Matter movement and questioned why the vast majority of black voters support Democrats over Republicans.
“As a culture 95% percent of you vote in lock step for the same political party who held you as physical slaves and now wish to keep you as political slaves unable to effect (sic) any real change for the better,” he wrote.
Other posts uncovered by Politico revealed that Howze frequently made disparaging comments about Muslims and even insinuated that former President Barack Obama was himself a Muslim.
“Could it be because Obama’s father is Muslim?” he wrote in a post questioning why Obama wanted to admit Syrian refugees into the United States. “Or that his step father Lolo Soetoro is Muslim? Could it be that during his time living in Indonesia, which doesn’t allow dual citizenships, that Obama’s school records identify him as Barry Soetoro, an Indonesian citizen of Muslim faith!”
In addition to this, Howze also wrote posts accusing Hillary Clinton of being a mass murderer and said that the Clinton family had “a trail of bodies as long as the Mississippi River behind them.”
After some of Howze’s more recent racist Facebook posts were uncovered, the candidate claimed that his account had been used by other people to post “negative and ugly ideas” on his behalf.
After being shown screenshots of even more racist Facebook posts, however, the campaign responded by attacking the media.
“It’s the policy of the campaign to not comment on fake news or redundant stories by the same insider online blog,” it said.
