GOP House leader splits with McConnell and warns of a coronavirus ‘flare-up’ when Congress returns to DC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused the offer from President Donald Trump for a rapid testing machine for elected officials as they return to Washington. The leaders want to avoid taking critical resources from others who need them, they said in a joint statement over the weekend.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn’t agree, according to Politico.

“I do believe it would be critical to have the testing here because there will be a flare-up. Remember how many people from other parts of the country come to this location,” McCarthy said.

“It is your Capitol. It is your government. You want to make sure the government doesn’t collapse or not be able to meet,” McCarthy said to Trump. “What does that say to the country? What does that say to the rest of the world? You want to make sure it’s functioning.”

President Donald Trump was horrified by the refusal, tweeting over the weekend that it was pure politics. It’s unclear what politics McConnell is playing in agreeing with Pelosi.

No reason to turn it down, except politics. We have plenty of testing. Maybe you need a new Doctor over there. Crazy Nancy will use it as an excuse not to show up to work! https://t.co/NucH4dbKBL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

“Interesting? By Congress not wanting the special 5 minute testing apparatus, they are saying that they are not ‘essential,’” Trump tweeted Monday. “In any event, we have great testing capacity, and have performed 6.5 million tests, which is more than every country in the world, combined!”

