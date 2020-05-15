Quantcast
GOP lawmaker damages state house steps after dousing them with olive oil to protest Satanists

1 hour ago

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Washington state Rep. Matt Shea has been fined $4,700 for damaging the state house steps in protest of a nearby rally of the Satanic Temple of Washington.

As part of his protest, according to the report, Shea drenched the steps in olive oil, which “seeped into the legislature building’s porous steps, forcing workers to spend days giving them a deep clean.”

Shea, who represents Spokane, has repeatedly attracted national attention. In 2018, he took credit for distributing a manifesto entitled “Biblical Basis for War,” which called for subjugating or killing nonbelievers. In 2019, Shea was found to have privately messaged far-right activists discussing proposals to surveil and target liberals.

A subsequent investigation by the Washington House of Representatives found that Shea participated “in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States,” and that, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, he “planned, engaged in, and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States government.”

Democratic and Republican leaders have both called on Shea to resign, but so far Republicans have refused to endorse a vote to expel him from the legislature, which would require a two-thirds vote.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
TSA to begin taking passengers’ temperatures at US airports: report

1 min ago

May 15, 2020

Travels flying in the United States should expect to receive medical screen prior to boarding flights, according to a new report.

"U.S. officials are preparing to begin checking passengers’ temperatures at roughly a dozen airports as soon as next week," The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Details of the plan are still being finalized and are subject to change, the people said. It could not be determined which airports will initially have the new scanning procedures. A senior Trump Administration official said that the initial rollout is expected to cost less than $20 million, and that passengers won’t be charged an additional fee," the newspaper reported.

DOJ and state AGs planning antitrust lawsuit against Google’s parent company: report

1 hour ago

May 15, 2020

Google could be facing an expensive legal fight, according to an "exclusive" new report in The Wall Street Journal.

"Both the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google—and are well into planning for litigation," The Journal reported, citing "people familiar with the matter."

"The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, some of the people said. At least some state attorneys general—led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican—are likely to file a case, probably in the fall, people familiar with the matter said," the newspaper explained.

