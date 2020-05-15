GOP lawmaker damages state house steps after dousing them with olive oil to protest Satanists

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Washington state Rep. Matt Shea has been fined $4,700 for damaging the state house steps in protest of a nearby rally of the Satanic Temple of Washington.
As part of his protest, according to the report, Shea drenched the steps in olive oil, which “seeped into the legislature building’s porous steps, forcing workers to spend days giving them a deep clean.”
Shea, who represents Spokane, has repeatedly attracted national attention. In 2018, he took credit for distributing a manifesto entitled “Biblical Basis for War,” which called for subjugating or killing nonbelievers. In 2019, Shea was found to have privately messaged far-right activists discussing proposals to surveil and target liberals.
A subsequent investigation by the Washington House of Representatives found that Shea participated “in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States,” and that, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, he “planned, engaged in, and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States government.”
Democratic and Republican leaders have both called on Shea to resign, but so far Republicans have refused to endorse a vote to expel him from the legislature, which would require a two-thirds vote.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.