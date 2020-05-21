Quantcast
GOP lawmaker fact-checked on not wearing a face covering: ‘Oxygen masks are not the same’

Published

1 min ago

on

One Arizona state lawmaker said she’s not wearing protective equipment because she’s reviewed the scientific literature and believes it could harm her health.

“I have 17 pre-COVID scientific, peer-reviewed studies/references that detail the health risks of prolonged wearing of face masks,” Republican state Rep. Kelly Townsend posted on Twitter. “Therefore, I will not be wearing one today.”

“Mask-wearers should have nothing to worry about, if they work,” she added, with the hashtag #MyBodyMyChoice and a picture of printer paper.

Alex Oxford, who covers the legislature for AZ Central, got in touch with a doctor in Sweden who had written one of the papers.

“The manuscript does not back Representative Townsend’s conclusion or decision,” Dr. Dominik Guensch wrote.

His paper was actually about supplying supplemental oxygen “to some patients with stable chronic coronary artery disease.”

“Oxygen masks are not the same as protective masks,” Dr Guensch explained. “Consequently, our manuscript contains no recommendation concerning protective gear.”

