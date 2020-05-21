GOP lawmaker fact-checked on not wearing a face covering: ‘Oxygen masks are not the same’

One Arizona state lawmaker said she’s not wearing protective equipment because she’s reviewed the scientific literature and believes it could harm her health.

“I have 17 pre-COVID scientific, peer-reviewed studies/references that detail the health risks of prolonged wearing of face masks,” Republican state Rep. Kelly Townsend posted on Twitter. “Therefore, I will not be wearing one today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mask-wearers should have nothing to worry about, if they work,” she added, with the hashtag #MyBodyMyChoice and a picture of printer paper.

I have 17 pre-COVID scientific, peer-reviewed studies/references that detail the health risks of prolonged wearing of face masks. Therefore, I will not be wearing one today. Mask-wearers should have nothing to worry about, if they work. "#MyBodyMyChoice" #FetusBodyFetusChoice pic.twitter.com/5uf80T7uG7 — Rep. Kelly Townsend (@KellyTownsend11) May 19, 2020

Alex Oxford, who covers the legislature for AZ Central, got in touch with a doctor in Sweden who had written one of the papers.

“The manuscript does not back Representative Townsend’s conclusion or decision,” Dr. Dominik Guensch wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

His paper was actually about supplying supplemental oxygen “to some patients with stable chronic coronary artery disease.”

“Oxygen masks are not the same as protective masks,” Dr Guensch explained. “Consequently, our manuscript contains no recommendation concerning protective gear.”

I found an email address for a doctor who authored one of these papers "The manuscript does not back Representative Townsend’s conclusion or decision," Dr Dominik Guensch wrote to me from Switzerland … https://t.co/NDQYXCCHfy — Andrew Oxford (@andrewboxford) May 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

His paper is about OXYGEN masks. "Oxygen masks are not the same as protective masks," Dr Guensch wrote. "Consequently, our manuscript contains no recommendation concerning protective gear" — Andrew Oxford (@andrewboxford) May 22, 2020