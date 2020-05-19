GOP Leader mocked for comparing Trump’s Obama conspiracy theory to Watergate
On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took to Twitter to argue that the newly declassified Susan Rice email reveals that President Donald Trump’s “Obamagate” theory has become bigger than Watergate.
Democrats will try to spin the contents of Susan Rice's email. But there is one fact that cannot be denied: multiple officials were meeting with then-President Obama about spying on the incoming administration.
The only case close to this in our history is Watergate.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 20, 2020
McCarthy immediately drew derision from Twitter, with many commenters pointing out the document shows nothing of the sort.
It’s not a long read, Kev. Even us non-politicians can understand it. Go find find another tree to bark under.
(Every time I see McCarthy, I always think about another famous one who saw Commies hiding in his breakfast cereal)
— Jereme Hall (@jeremehall) May 20, 2020
Thank you.
— Republicans For Biden (RFB) (@ForRfb) May 20, 2020
A conundrum 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iBFbWgT0w1
— TJ 🦜 (@crackersnatch) May 20, 2020
— Wolverine 2020 💥 (@WolverineResist) May 20, 2020
Jesus, you really are as dumb as your colleagues say.
— John Weaver (@jwgop) May 20, 2020