GOP Leader mocked for comparing Trump’s Obama conspiracy theory to Watergate

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt harshly criticized President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

"Look, President Trump is many things. He's dishonest, He's lied to the American people more than 17,000 times. He completely is corrupt," Schmidt said. "He's indecent, he's vile, he's divisive, but in this moment, the thing that matters the most -- and I don't say this to name call -- but he's an imbecile.

"That's the precise word we use in the English language to describe his comportment, to describe his behavior."

"Every day has been the achievement of a new stratosphere of just abject idiocy flowing out from the White House. So it's the mismanagement of the crisis, we see the continual assault on our democratic institutions, the undermining of the rule of law, the institutionalization of the corruption of this administration, through the attorney general, the firing of the inspector generals, and on and on it goes," he warned.