Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP leader pushes back after Steve King says House leadership will ‘exonerate’ him

Published

16 mins ago

on

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was expelled from his positions on several House committees after his party turned on him last year. But at a forum on Monday, per the Sioux City Journal, he announced that he had reached a deal with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to get those assignments restored.

“On April 20, Kevin McCarthy and I reached an agreement that he would advocate to the steering committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority,” said King. “When Congress comes back into session … I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s only one problem: McCarthy is pushing back on the idea he made any such promise to King, according to Politico on Wednesday.

“Sources close to McCarthy said he only agreed to allow King to pitch the GOP steering committee on the idea at some point, and that it would only cover the Congress starting next year,” reported Melanie Zanona and John Bresnahan. “The sources also said McCarthy has no intention of removing anyone from a panel to put King on.”

One other Republican on the steering committee, former NRCC chairman Steve Stivers, has also poured cold water on the idea, tweeting: “As long as I am a member of the Republican Steering Committee, I will not allow hate & bigotry to influence the legislation passed by Congress. He will not be serving on any committee.”

King has a long history of racist and xenophobic behavior, from claiming that most young Mexicans are drug mules with “calves the size of cantaloupes,” to saying, “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” to giving an interview to a far-right party founded by a former Nazi officer while on a Holocaust education trip in Europe. The GOP booted him off of his committees after he bemoaned to The New York Times the fact that “white supremacist” and “white nationalist” had become offensive.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Judge in Mike Flynn case appoints ex-district judge to argue whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Judge Emmet Sullivan has appointed former U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York, John Gleeson to argue against the dismissal of the Justice Department's case against Mike Flynn. According to the second paragraph of the filing, Sullivan directs Gleeson to address whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury, one lawyer pointed out.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1260701788912734209

The nomination of Gleeson is an interesting choice, because in an editorial for the Washington Post just days ago, Gleeson explained that the case wasn't over simply because the DOJ dropped the charges.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Right-wing judges in Wisconsin void state stay-at-home order

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin issued a ruling that strikes down the state's stay-at-home order.

The ruling was 4-3, with most of the conservative justices in the majority — including Daniel Kelly, the lame-duck judge who was defeated for re-election in March. Brian Hagedorn, the most recently elected of the court's conservatives and a former legal counsel for ex-Gov. Scott Walker, wrote a dissent joined by the court's two liberals.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump claims airline industry is in ‘good shape’ — after 98 percent booking decline

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

During a White House meeting with governors, President Donald Trump claimed that "the airline industry is in good shape."

The president's comments stand in stark contrast to the fact that bookings on airlines have plummeted 98 percent from the same time last year.

Airlines are in an especially precarious situation due to the high operating cost of business. Several airlines are reportedly at risk of bankruptcy, and JP Morgan has warned that American Airlines could be particularly at risk.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image