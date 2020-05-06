Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP operatives’ company under investigation for selling states medical supplies that never came

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that a company founded in March by a pair of Republican political operatives is under criminal investigation for entering into contracts with state and local governments to deliver medical supplies for the coronavirus pandemic — and then simply never delivering.

“The company, Blue Flame Medical, had boasted that it could quickly obtain coveted test kits, N95 masks and other personal protective equipment through a Chinese government-owned company with which it had partnered, according to documents obtained by The New York Times,” wrote Ken Vogel. “The company was started by a pair of Republican political consultants, Mike Gula and John Thomas, who did not have much experience in the medical supply field. Mr. Gula’s fund-raising firm has been paid more than $36 million since 2008 by a range of top Republican politicians and political committees, while Mr. Thomas has served as a general consultant to a number of campaigns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The company’s pitch — which was accompanied by endorsements from a well-connected Chinese businessman who is an associate of Mr. Thomas’s — struck a chord with government agencies scrambling to obtain lifesaving supplies as the severity of the pandemic was becoming apparent,” continued the report. “Orders came in from state governments, local police departments and airports in California, Florida and Maryland. But things have not gone as planned.”

“The State of California quickly clawed back a $457 million payment for 100 million masks, as first reported by CalMatters. Other state and local agencies that paid Blue Flame say the supplies never arrived, or that orders were only partially filled,” said the report. “The Justice Department is pursuing a criminal investigation into the company, according to people familiar with the investigation, which was first reported by The Washington Post.”

Meanwhile, some of Blue Flame’s clients are threatening to launch investigations of their own, including the police department of Melbourne, Florida.

“We have spent close to $5,000 on unfilled items, and we need to have it all refunded,” wrote Melbourne Commander Daniel Lynch in an email to the company. “At this point, if you do not refund the City of Melbourne this money, I will consider it theft/fraud, and move this to a different direction.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Misinformation and lying’: Trump blasted as ‘virus death toll truther’ amid reports he says numbers are exaggerated

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

"Trump is gonna ask to see the long form death certificates"

President Donald Trump has been telling White House aides he believes the death toll numbers from the coronavirus pandemic are exaggerated and that far fewer Americans have died from COVID-19. Experts have repeatedly said the numbers are far lower than what they actually are, citing a wide variety of reasons.

"President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge," Axios reports. "A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Homeland Security issues a startling internal alert after lockdown protester gets arrested for building pipe bombs

Published

59 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

A Colorado man who planned to attend a “Reopen” rally in Denver on May 1 before he was arrested by the FBI for possessing pipe bombs was involved in the boogaloo movement, a far-right militia offshoot that uses cryptic pop-culture references to prepare for a future civil war.

FBI agents and other law enforcement executing search warrants on Bradley Bunn’s residence in Loveland, Colo. on May 1 discovered four pipe bombs at the 53-year-old man’s home, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney’s office in Denver. Agents also discovered two one-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder, a potential pipe bomb component, in Bunn’s vehicle. If convicted for possession of destructive devices, Bunn faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump gets bored and gives up on the pandemic — now thousands more will die

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

In March, after months of ignoring the looming threat of the novel coronavirus, Donald Trump decided to recast himself in a new role, declaring he was now a "wartime president," clearly imagining himself in the mold of FDR or, more likely, as Bill Pullman's presidential character in the 1996 film "Independence Day."

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image