GOP scandal erupts in Colorado after congressman is caught pressuring party official to submit incorrect election results

Published

21 mins ago

on

Colorado Republican Chairman Ken Buck is getting some criticism from his own party after it was revealed that he pressured a party official to enter inaccurate election results, the Times-Call reports.

The Denver Post reported this week that Buck, who is also a U.S. congressman, was caught on an audio recording as he attempted to pressure a local party official to submit the incorrect results to set the primary ballot for a state Senate seat.

“You’ve got a sitting congressman, a sitting state party chair, who is trying to bully a volunteer — I’m a volunteer; I don’t get paid for this — into committing a crime,” Eli Bremer, the GOP chairman for state Senate District 10, told The Post. “To say it’s damning is an understatement.”

Buck then reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees defending his move.

“We’re touching on something here that’s not quite clean, and it’s not quite the image I have of what the party ought to be,” Denver Republican Party chair Kris Cook said, adding: “I think it’s worth questioning whether him in that role is going to have a negative effect on the rest of this cycle.”

The Times-Call reports that on an April 17 conference call, Buck “pressured Eli Bremer, a GOP chairman for state Senate District 10, to follow the direction of the central and executive committees and certify that a Senate candidate had won a place on the ballot. The candidate, however, did not receive 30% in an assembly vote as required by the state. Filing that paperwork would have been illegal, Bremer told Buck on the call, but the chair persisted.”

“Ultimately, a Bremer ally filed a friendly lawsuit in Denver District Court, where a judge ruled that the move would indeed have been illegal,” the report continues. “The GOP appealed the matter to the Colorado Supreme Court, which declined Tuesday to hear the case, cementing the decision.”

It’s not known if authorities are looking into Buck’s actions. The state Republican Party has no plans to appeal the issue further.


Bill Barr acting ‘strangely confident’ that Trump will win re-election: Ex-FBI special agent

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr is acting "strangely confident" that President Donald Trump will win re-election despite a deadly coronavirus that's claimed tens of thousands of lives and destroyed millions of jobs, according to a former FBI special agent.

The attorney general waved away concerns that his Justice Department had improperly dropped charges against former national security adviser Mike Flynn, saying "history is written by the winners" -- which stands out as a red flag to former FBI investigator Asha Rangappa.

"He seems to be strangely confident that he'll be on the winning side," she wrote. "Why would that be?"

Bill Barr advances Trump’s quest to establish a dictatorship as the DOJ transforms into the president’s personal protection agency

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

In a major step toward establishing a Trump dictatorship, the Justice Department moved Thursday to drop the criminal case against confessed felon Michael Flynn, the retired Army general and secret foreign agent who was Trump’s first national security adviser.

Instead of seeking equal justice under law, an extraordinary court filing demonstrated that Trump has one standard of justice for his enemies and an entirely different one for his allies. The court action shows how fully Trump has turned our Justice Department into his personal protection agency.

The 108-page court filing is rife with falsehoods and tortured interpretations of established facts, a mendacious necessity since Flynn’s twice confessed to multiple crimes under oath in open court. It argues that the lies Flynn told FBI agents were not “material” to the case against him. The trial court judge has already dismissed that as nonsense.

