GOP Senate candidate caught on tape assuring Black leaders he won’t be loyal to Trump

On Saturday, Politico reported that Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James was caught on tape assuring a group of Black community leaders that he disagreed with President Donald Trump on a number of issues.

“Plenty, plenty of issues,” said James, who is himself African-American. “Everything from cutting Great Lakes funding to ‘shithole countries’ to speaking ill of the dead. I mean, where do you want to start?” It is unclear what James meant by “speaking ill of the dead,” but Trump has attacked a number of recently deceased politicians, from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) to Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t gotten any money from Donald Trump. I haven’t gotten any money from Betsy DeVos. I haven’t gotten any money — that’s political talking points,” he added. “Very little of that is true.”

After Alabama, Michigan is Republicans’ best chance of a Senate pickup in 2020, although James, an Army veteran who also ran for Senate unsuccessfully in 2018, is still seen as an underdog against Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.