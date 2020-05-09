Quantcast
GOP Senate candidate caught on tape assuring Black leaders he won’t be loyal to Trump

Published

42 mins ago

on

On Saturday, Politico reported that Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James was caught on tape assuring a group of Black community leaders that he disagreed with President Donald Trump on a number of issues.

“Plenty, plenty of issues,” said James, who is himself African-American. “Everything from cutting Great Lakes funding to ‘shithole countries’ to speaking ill of the dead. I mean, where do you want to start?” It is unclear what James meant by “speaking ill of the dead,” but Trump has attacked a number of recently deceased politicians, from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) to Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).

“I haven’t gotten any money from Donald Trump. I haven’t gotten any money from Betsy DeVos. I haven’t gotten any money — that’s political talking points,” he added. “Very little of that is true.”

After Alabama, Michigan is Republicans’ best chance of a Senate pickup in 2020, although James, an Army veteran who also ran for Senate unsuccessfully in 2018, is still seen as an underdog against Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.


2020 Election

Trump is a desperate and dangerous man — as the virus he once had contempt for has him trapped

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Imagine you're dreaming, and it's a really, really bad dream. It's night, and something is chasing you down a dark street. You're running and running and running, trying to get away. All the windows are dark. No lights are on in any of the houses and apartments along the street. You bang on doors, but no one answers. You try the door handles, but the doors are all locked. When you cry out for help, no words come out of your mouth. No one can hear you. You keep running and running and running…

This article first appeared in Salon.

‘Irreparable harm’: Trump asks Supreme Court to block order requiring release of secret Mueller grand jury evidence

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The Trump administration has filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to block a lower court's order requiring the release of secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump and Russia. The DOJ is arguing it will suffer "irreparable harm" if the high court does not grant its request to not be forced to hand the material over to Congress.

