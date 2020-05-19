Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator compares COVID-19 to car crashes in leaked recording — but coronavirus has killed far more Americans

Published

15 mins ago

on

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) was caught in a leaked audio comparing COVID-19 to car crashes. Perdue is not the first to make the false equivalency between auto accidents and the novel coronavirus. Television psychologist Dr. Phil made a similar comment on Fox News several weeks ago.

“A certain number of us will die on our public roads every year,” Perdue announced to business owners, Vox reported. “Well, each of us in a representative democracy have the freedom to make that determination about the risk level for me as an individual. And therefore, we choose to go or we choose not to go. In a situation like this, as long as we have good information, we can make our own decisions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, COVID-19 deaths in the United States have far surpassed the fatality rate of car crashes, which were 36,560 deaths in accidents in 2018. Coronavirus deaths are expected to hit over 100,000 by the end of May.

There are many mitigation efforts that have taken place over the years to help stop car crashes like slower speed limits, mandatory seat belts, safer cars and airbags. Car crashes also don’t tend to be contagious, meaning if two people are in a car crash, five other people don’t then also get into a car crash.

Still, Perdue maintained they were similar.

Vox noted that on the same day of the comment from the Georgia senator, the state announced 1,557 confirmed coronavirus deaths in the past 15 weeks. It exceeds the 1,504 automobile deaths in the state in all of 2018.

Read the full report from Vox.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

In bizarre conversation with farmer, Trump suggests guns are needed to guard US potato supply

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bizarrely suggested that guns are required to guard the U.S. potato supply.

Trump made the remarks during a White House meeting with farmers who are trying to bolster the supply chain in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After introducing one Virginia farmer, Trump seemed curious about the details of the potato business.

"You have five pound bags. What other size bags do you have?" Trump asked.

After the farmer answered, Trump wondered whether Idaho potatoes could be grown in Virginia.

"Gave me a little education on potatoes," Trump proclaimed. "That's interesting. I wonder if the media enjoyed that. I don't think so."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator compares COVID-19 to car crashes in leaked recording — but coronavirus has killed far more Americans

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) was caught in a leaked audio comparing COVID-19 to car crashes. Perdue is not the first to make the false equivalency that a number of people will die on the roads, television psychologist Dr. Phil made a similar comment on Fox News several weeks ago.

“A certain number of us will die on our public roads every year,” Perdue announced to business owners, Vox reported. “Well, each of us in a representative democracy have the freedom to make that determination about the risk level for me as an individual. And therefore, we choose to go or we choose not to go. In a situation like this, as long as we have good information, we can make our own decisions.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mnuchin slammed by MSNBC’s Ruhle for not cracking down on COVID-19 corporate fraud

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Appearing after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was grilled in a Senate hearing, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle ripped into the Trump administration official for saying it would be too much work to go after businesses committing COVID-19 aid fraud if they received $2 million or less.

Speaking with host Craig Melvin, Ruhle -- who was once a hedge funder on Wall Street -- recalled how businesses turned around and used tax breaks for buy up their own stock instead of putting money into the economy and fretted that there is now little oversight over how federal funds being distributed will be used.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image