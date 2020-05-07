Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP spending $20 million on lawyers to try and make it more difficult for Americans to vote during pandemic: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Politico reported that Republicans are pouring millions of dollars into thwarting lawsuits trying to expand voting rights and ensure safe access to the ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Republican National Committee and Trump reelection campaign are doubling their legal budget to $20 million as litigation spreads to an array of battleground states,” reported Alex Isenstadt. “With the virus likely to complicate in-person balloting in November, Democrats have been pushing to substantially ease remote voting restrictions — something the Trump campaign and RNC are aggressively fighting in the courts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump, who has long been fixated on voter fraud, has taken a personal interest in the project,” continued the report. “He is expected to discuss the legal maneuvering during a meeting with his political team Thursday.”

Already, litigation battles have played out in Wisconsin, where Republicans blocked an expansion of absentee ballots; Oklahoma, where the state Supreme Court eliminated a requirement that mail-in ballots be notarized; and Texas, where a state judge has contradicted Attorney General Ken Paxton’s refusal to allow people to cite risk of COVID-19 as a “disability” for the purposes of an absentee ballot excuse.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

READ IT: Adam Schiff releases all declassified transcripts related to investigation into Trump’s Russia scandal

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has wanted to release all of the information heard in a classified setting about President Donald Trump's involvement in the Russia scandal, but the director of national intelligence had been dragging their feet on declassifying it.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) went on Fox News Thursday, to blame Schiff for the slow release. Schiff, along with the staff, have been off of Capitol Hill due to the Washington, D.C. stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus. Schiff advocated for the release of the transcripts, but that wasn't enough for Nunes, who whined about it taking too long.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff flattens Bill Barr’s move to protect Michael Flynn

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) flattened Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to let Michael Flynn go.

Tweeting Thursday, Schiff said that Trump’s campaign openly invited Russians to help. Trump was filmed on camera saying, "Russia, if you're listening. Find Hillary Clinton's emails." It was just hours later that there were attempts to hack the Clinton campaign.

Trump, Schiff said about the case of Flynn, tried to cover it up.

"Then, Trump sought more illicit help from Ukraine, leading to his impeachment and a bipartisan vote to convict," he continued.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top impeachment investigator reactivates his Twitter account — just to trash AG Bill Barr

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr has been highly criticized for seeking to dismiss charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Daniel Goldman, who served as director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee during Donald Trump's impeachment, had deactivated his Twitter account.

But he turned it back on to bash the "implosion of the Department of Justice" under Barr.

"The once proud DOJ is now nothing but a political arm of Donald Trump," Goldman declared.

https://twitter.com/danielsgoldman/status/1258481675488694272

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image