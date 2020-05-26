Gov. Ron DeSantis: ‘Obviously’ Trump will ‘abide’ by safety rules if RNC convention is moved to Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said he made a pitch to the White House this week for the Republican National Convention to be moved from North Carolina to Florida.

DeSantis revealed on Tuesday that he had spoken to White House officials about moving the convention after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the event from Charlotte unless Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to allow people to “fully occupy” the arena.

While speaking to reporters, the Florida governor insisted that Trump would follow public health guidelines if the event was moved to his state.

“Florida would love to have the RNC,” DeSantis said. “Heck, I’m a Republican. It would be good for us to have the DNC in terms of the economic impact when you talk about major events like that.”

“We should try to get it done as best we can in accordance with whatever safety requirements,” he added. “You know, [Trump’s] government will be talking about the safety restrictions of the president’s government.”

DeSantis continued: “Obviously he’s going to want to abide by whatever they’re saying. So we can get that done. We can do it in a way that’s safe. That would be a huge economic impact.”

The governor, however, did not commit to allowing Republicans to “fully occupy” the convention space as Trump has called for.

Watch the video below from WFLA.